Finally, Big Mac Sauce Is Getting Its Own Spot On The McDonald's Menu

Most fast-food establishments guard their "secret sauce" recipes carefully to ensure they remain shrouded in intrigue. McDonald's is no exception, as the chain's legendary Big Mac sauce has been the subject of debate since it first debuted in 1968 alongside the Big Mac.

CNBC reports that in 2017, when McDonald's released 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce for sale, eBay resellers listed the product at $100 per bottle. Some were even charging as much as $10,000 and $100,000 for the stuff (although it doesn't appear that those sales were ever completed). These days, fans of all things McDonald's can take heart knowing their favorite sauce is about to become a lot more accessible: McDonald's will soon begin providing it in dipping cup form.

Of course, we know the basic ingredient list for Big Mac sauce, which includes sweet relish, distilled vinegar, soybean oil, egg yolks, and assorted spices. (We also know that it's not simply gussied-up Thousand Island dressing, as many people claim, because it doesn't contain ketchup.) However, these disclosures have no impact on the ardent love so many have for McDonald's famous proprietary condiment.