The Great British Bake Off Season 14 Is Nearly Upon Us

Season 13 of "The Great British Bake Off" was full of drama, but Season 14 may be a welcome change. The new episodes are rumored to premiere in the U.K. on September 12, though the date hasn't been confirmed officially.

When it comes to the last season's mistakes, and we're not just talking about melted icing and underdone biscuits. In more than one episode, the beloved battle of confections, known to fans in the U.S. as "The Great British Baking Show," seemed intent on tarnishing its reputation as a warm and cozy respite for viewers looking to trade reality for a friendly hour of competitive baking every week. Season 13's many blunders included appropriative costumes, crass jokes, and shamelessly inauthentic tacos during Mexican Week; Paul Hollywood's failure to understand the proper anatomy of a s'more; and a technical challenge whose step sheet included a single instruction: "Make lemon meringue pie."

Luckily for fans (and the "GBBO" showrunners), Season 14 is on the horizon, bringing the promise of new beginnings.