GBBO Officially Has A New Host. Here's Why You Might Recognize Her

As spring approaches, the white tents are being erected in the field. "The Great British Bake Off" is set to begin filming Season 14, and there will be a new host in the mix. According to a Channel 4 press release, Alison Hammond will fill the spot vacated by Matt Lucas. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, as well as presenter Noel Fielding, round out the panel. (The new group of bakers for the upcoming season was not revealed.) In the press statement and online, Hammond expressed her excitement about joining the popular baking show.

Hammond has previous experience in the "GBBO" tents. In 2020, she appeared in the Stand Up to Cancer Celebrity Bake Off event. As seen in a Twitter post, she excelled with her brownie dish, but her police-themed biscuits were a miss. While Hammond believes she's a natural baker, that affable personality could make the competing bakers more at ease in the tents.

"GBBO" is another item on Hammond's robust résumé. The Irish News reports that she was part of "Big Brother" Season 3 and has been a correspondent for ITV's "This Morning" since 2002. One of her more memorable moments as a correspondent involved her accidentally knocking an extra into the water during a 30th anniversary segment. Although that soggy experience had many people laughing, hopefully she won't encounter too many soggy bottoms in the "GBBO" tent.