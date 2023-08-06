Sprouts Are One Of The Healthiest Add-Ons To Give Your Sandwich Some Crunch

There is one major thing to consider before you pile sprouts onto your next sandwich: there is a risk of foodborne illness. While we might think of foods like raw meat when we think of bacterial contamination, the sprouting process occurs in water, making it easy for bacteria to make their way into these tiny greens.

The American Heart Association reports that salmonella, listeria, and E. coli can all find a home in sprouts due to the "warm, moist growing environment" these plants need to thrive. With that said, people with weakened immune systems, such as young children and older adults, are discouraged from eating them. Pregnant women should avoid sprouts, too. Thankfully, there are ways to limit the risk of illness.

The AHA says if you plan to grow sprouts yourself, you should sanitize the seeds with vinegar before planting them, which will help keep bacteria from growing. You can also cook them, but remember that cooking sprouts thoroughly reduces their nutritional value. If you purchase sprouts from the grocery store and want to eat them raw, make sure to at least rinse them well to remove some (but not all) of the potential bacteria.