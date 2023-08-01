White Claw's Summer Giveaway Could Hook You Up With Your Own Personal Chef

There aren't many drinks that scream summer quite like a seltzer. Indulge in them on their own or incorporate one into a refreshing summer cocktail; the choice is up to you. Take White Claw, for example. The alcoholic beverage brand knows its place as one of the many popular summer drinks, and it doesn't take the title lightly. In an effort to help fans "claw back" their summers, the seltzer brand is doing four summer giveaways. Spoiler: One of them could be hooking you up with your very own personal chef.

According to a survey conducted by White Claw, 54% of Americans still haven't even planned their summer vacations yet. To inspire its customer base to embrace relaxation this season, the brand has four giveaways planned throughout the month of August.

The first offering is a very special evening spent being pampered by a private chef. One lucky White Claw fan and their friends can win an evening being served up fare from their own personal cook to unwind. (And maybe you'll even have a few of the many different flavored White Claws to accompany the meal.) The second giveaway deal is for a fan to spend an entire day at a luxury home or mansion with friends. And that's not all the brand is offering.