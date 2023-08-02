Is Preparing Canned Venison Different Than Canning Other Meats?

Although most instant pots have a canning feature, it's not recommended to use for canning venison. The National Center for Home Food Preservation explains that it's a size issue because such devices contain "... less metals, are smaller in diameter, and will use less water than pressure canners." This issue creates an unstable temperature range as the pressurized food warms up and cools, which may culminate in unsafe results.

So, once a pressure canner is obtained, several expert sites like the Michigan State University Extension provide details and instructions on the various methods that can be utilized with the instrument. In most cases, although there's another, quicker approach known as the "raw pack method," the agreed-selected process revolves around the "hot pack method" because it maintains total submerging of the product with less introduced air, ensuring the best outcome.

This requires the removal of extra fat and tissue, slightly cooking the meat before packaging, and reincorporating some of the protein's cooking liquids and water into the canning container. Moreover, you have to make sure to reduce the amount of air within the jars by pressing the meat down. Once everything is prepared and sealed correctly, the pressure canner must create and hold a pressure between 11 and 15 pounds for the entire process, depending on your altitude.

The results should improve the normally gamey meat's taste and tenderness. Moreover, canned venison can be stored for up to two years if kept in a dry, cold storage area.