The Meat Controversy That Nearly Ended Canned Food Forever

Keeping a pantry well stocked with canned foods might seem like a no-brainer of the modern world, it's a fairly recent invention in the history of humanity. Beyond that, it's one that might not have lasted too long thanks to an early controversy that nearly scared consumers away for good. As the BBC reports, the first canned foods began to appear at the very beginning of the nineteenth century. It became instantly popular with military forces like the British navy, and soon thousands of pounds of meat were being canned to fuel the growing empire.

This growing industry was then struck by controversy in 1852 when more than 1,500 tons of canned foods were discarded by food inspectors. They had received multiple reports that the supplier Stephen Goldner had been using meats other than those his products advertised in the cans. Goldner was a big name in the industry who had secured the contract to supply navy, but as demand increased his production facilities in Romania were clearly taxed and started cutting corners. Inspectors discovered hundreds of cans of food that contained rotting, putrid meat including tongues, livers, and offal that allegedly caused the inspectors to gag from the smell.

This went well beyond the military though, and threatened the greater public's perception of canned food.