The Science Behind The Delightful Texture Of 7UP Cake

The nostalgic 7UP cake bubbles up as a favorite slice. The classic recipe has been a staple due to its simplicity and thanks to the carbonated soda, which boosts the science behind this baking marvel. Although making a soda-based pound cake is not like taking a chemistry class, appreciating the science behind baking is imperative.

Unlike savory recipes where a dash of this or a sprinkle of that help to bring a dish to life, baking requires precise measurements, sometimes combined in the right order. While some people might appreciate that a carbonated beverage can make a batter light and fluffy, it is more complex. Incorporating an acidic, carbonated beverage with leavening agents makes the carbon dioxide bubbles more pronounced.

Although various carbonated beverages can have a similar effect, 7UP does create a slightly different result. Southern Living believes that the carbonation level in the beverage is a reason. Others assume that the acid levels have an impact. Whether used with a box mix or a from-scratch recipe, the reality is that 7UP cake is a nod to baking's science.