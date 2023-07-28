Workers United Has Helped Create NYC's First Unionized Pizzeria

Workers United, the labor organization behind the Starbucks union mobilization, has lent a hand to Barboncino workers. The pizza shop is now the first New York City unionized pizzeria. As announced on the Barboncino Workers United Twitter account, workers unanimously approved the union vote.

According to a Nation's Restaurant News report, the 40 non-managerial employees will use their platform to address "better wages, flexible scheduling, clear disciplinary procedures, and a stricter sexual harassment policy." Mike Kemmet, a bartender at Barboncino, told The New York Times that the workers are looking to get the best deal possible when negotiating with the restaurant's owners, Jesse Shapell and Emma Walton. The employees' frustrations arose from difficult work conditions, potential burnout, and concerns about compensation. The restaurant owners are contemplating the next steps.

Looking at the unionized pizzeria's demands, some concerns are common in the restaurant setting. Low wages, lack of health care, and overall working conditions are prevalent work issues among newly formed unions. It remains to be seen how Barboncino Workers United's demands are addressed. But the implications from this vote might be beyond one celebrated pizzeria in Brooklyn.