'WinsDays' At Starbucks Just Got Even Better This Summer

While many people typically head to a bar at 5 p.m. on Fridays for happy hour, Wednesdays at noon could become the new cool time to enjoy a refreshing summer beverage. In an email sent to customers, Starbucks unveiled an exciting change to its popular Wednesday discount drinks program, "WinsDays." Starting July 26, patrons will receive a 50% discount on cold drinks, beginning after 12 p.m. at participating stores. This represents a substantial improvement from the previous offer of 25% off on Wednesdays.

The perk applies to all cold drinks, except for bottled, canned, and alcoholic beverages, and it is limited to one discounted drink per person per week. To avail yourself of this deal, you need to be a Starbucks Rewards Member (the program is free to join) and use the Starbucks app to make your purchase. Please note that this discount cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or coupons, and it is only available at physical Starbucks locations; delivery services like Uber Eats or DoorDash are not eligible. The discount will also be available on August 2 and August 9.