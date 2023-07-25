'WinsDays' At Starbucks Just Got Even Better This Summer
While many people typically head to a bar at 5 p.m. on Fridays for happy hour, Wednesdays at noon could become the new cool time to enjoy a refreshing summer beverage. In an email sent to customers, Starbucks unveiled an exciting change to its popular Wednesday discount drinks program, "WinsDays." Starting July 26, patrons will receive a 50% discount on cold drinks, beginning after 12 p.m. at participating stores. This represents a substantial improvement from the previous offer of 25% off on Wednesdays.
The perk applies to all cold drinks, except for bottled, canned, and alcoholic beverages, and it is limited to one discounted drink per person per week. To avail yourself of this deal, you need to be a Starbucks Rewards Member (the program is free to join) and use the Starbucks app to make your purchase. Please note that this discount cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or coupons, and it is only available at physical Starbucks locations; delivery services like Uber Eats or DoorDash are not eligible. The discount will also be available on August 2 and August 9.
What drinks does the deal include?
Starbucks offers a wide range of cold drinks with numerous customizations. While availability may vary by location, there are a number of options covered by this deal that you can look out for at your local Starbucks. If you prefer coffee-based drinks, you can choose from various blended Frappuccinos, cold brew drinks topped with cold foam, nitro cold brews, and a variety of iced versions of the chain's espressos, lattes, cappuccinos, and flat whites. For tea-infused options, you have a selection of iced teas, including black, green, chai, and herbal blends.
If you're craving a fruity and energizing kick, Starbucks' Refreshers are the way to go. These shaken or blended beverages feature a wide range of fruit blends and contain a nice dose of caffeine, making them ideal for Hump Day. Some popular examples are the Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade and the beloved Pink Drink, which combines the Strawberry Açaí Refreshers base with passion fruit and coconut milk.