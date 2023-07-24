Doritos' Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Flavor Aims To Highlight Black Changemakers
Doritos has released a new spicy-sweet flavor as part of its Solid Black program, which aims to spotlight Black creators and changemakers. The new Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño flavor is described as having a "jalapeño kick and tangy pineapple flavor," according to a press release sent to Daily Meal.
The flavor was crafted by award-winning chef Chris Williams and was inspired by his Houston community. Williams, a Doritos Changemaker, also helms Lucille's 1913, a nonprofit that aims to combat food insecurity in Houston. Doritos' parent company, Frito-Lay, will donate $50,000 to support the organization's cause.
The Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Doritos are available nationwide until October. The packaging is designed by Mz. Icar, "An anonymous art collective comprised primarily of Black women who explore the histories and future of women and people of color through art," the release said.
The Solid Black program is in its third year. Each year, Doritos champions a class of Black Changemakers, individuals who resolve to "Drive culture, change the status quo, and give back," reads its website. Changemakers are awarded $50,000 through the program to help further their cause.
The flavor has received warm reception online
The earliest known sign of the Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño flavor appeared in an Instagram post in late April. With the success of past Solid Black Doritos flavors — including the return of Blazin' Buffalo & Ranch with its package redesigned by Mz. Icar — a majority of people were eager to try the flavor. Those who got their hands on the chips gave the flavor mostly positive reviews, with one commenting that the spicy-sweet flavor is the best currently on the market.
In a taste test video uploaded on TikTok, the Doritos received a glowing review and were described as amazing. Another TikToker said the first flavor you taste is the jalapeño, followed by a pineapple aftertaste. In a Reddit thread, one person noted that the flavor is spicier than expected, so if you're a fan of spice, these Doritos may be perfect for you.