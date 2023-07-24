Doritos' Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Flavor Aims To Highlight Black Changemakers

Doritos has released a new spicy-sweet flavor as part of its Solid Black program, which aims to spotlight Black creators and changemakers. The new Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño flavor is described as having a "jalapeño kick and tangy pineapple flavor," according to a press release sent to Daily Meal.

The flavor was crafted by award-winning chef Chris Williams and was inspired by his Houston community. Williams, a Doritos Changemaker, also helms Lucille's 1913, a nonprofit that aims to combat food insecurity in Houston. Doritos' parent company, Frito-Lay, will donate $50,000 to support the organization's cause.

The Spicy Pineapple Jalapeño Doritos are available nationwide until October. The packaging is designed by Mz. Icar, "An anonymous art collective comprised primarily of Black women who explore the histories and future of women and people of color through art," the release said.

The Solid Black program is in its third year. Each year, Doritos champions a class of Black Changemakers, individuals who resolve to "Drive culture, change the status quo, and give back," reads its website. Changemakers are awarded $50,000 through the program to help further their cause.