The Egg Carton Hack That Will Extend The Life Of Your Leftover Sauce

While recycling entails existing materials and turning them into new items, upcycling involves repurposing an item to give it a new use. When it comes to the ubiquitous egg cartons in your kitchen, this packaging can gain a second life as a convenient storage method for all types of sauce, from pesto to marinara. This hack not only benefits the environment but also helps you create single-serving portions of sauce that can be enjoyed during subsequent dinners.

After cooking, once the sauce has cooled, pour portions of it into your egg carton and stick it in the freezer with some type of covering. Once the sauce portions are solid, pop them out of the carton and place them in a freezer-safe plastic bag for future use. While you can't deny the convenience of this effective hack, there are some concerns to consider when reusing packaging that once housed raw eggs.