How To Properly Store And Reheat Frozen Meat Sauce

Sometimes, when you have no energy to think about what to make for dinner, it helps if there is already something in your fridge or pantry that you can fashion into a scratch meal. Sure, canned tuna can be dressed up into a nicoise salad and frozen dumplings are always handy but nothing beats a hearty ragù, bolognese or its less appealing-but-still-tasty-sounding variation, meat sauce, to pour on pasta and other carbs.

Let's use "meat sauce" as the umbrella term here to encompass a tomato-based sauce simmered with ground meat, alliums and herbs. Maybe there's bacon, carrots, celery thrown in for extra flavor too. This sauce is time consuming to make and often made in bulk, which is why it makes sense to freeze it for future use.

Accordingly to FoodSafety.gov, cooked meat leftovers can last four to six months in the freezer at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. But there are other considerations on how to store it, defrost it, and reheat it, so that you can safely consume the food.