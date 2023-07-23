What Is Skate And Is It Worth Buying?

If you've been out to dinner recently and have noticed skate on the menu, you're not alone. The sea creature is having its moment, and it's been popping up on more and more restaurant menus around the United States. In their living form, skates resemble a stingray, but the two are not the same; while you can eat stingray, it isn't as common in the U.S.

Skate has a different texture from most fish: It doesn't flake as easily, making it feel more like a piece of meat rather than a fish. When you eat skate, you're most likely eating its wing, which is where the most tender meat is. There are various ways of preparing the dish, from frying it up to pan-searing it in butter, just to name a couple. If you're tempted to try it out, you certainly should, even if don't have the most adventurous palate. The fish is mild tasting, and it commonly is prepared pan-fried or sautéed.