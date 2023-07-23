What Is Skate And Is It Worth Buying?
If you've been out to dinner recently and have noticed skate on the menu, you're not alone. The sea creature is having its moment, and it's been popping up on more and more restaurant menus around the United States. In their living form, skates resemble a stingray, but the two are not the same; while you can eat stingray, it isn't as common in the U.S.
Skate has a different texture from most fish: It doesn't flake as easily, making it feel more like a piece of meat rather than a fish. When you eat skate, you're most likely eating its wing, which is where the most tender meat is. There are various ways of preparing the dish, from frying it up to pan-searing it in butter, just to name a couple. If you're tempted to try it out, you certainly should, even if don't have the most adventurous palate. The fish is mild tasting, and it commonly is prepared pan-fried or sautéed.
The easiest way to prepare skate
Aside from testing it out while you're out to dinner, it's also worth buying it yourself and making it at home. It might not be available in the local supermarket's seafood section, but if you go to a fishmonger or dedicated seafood shop, you should have an easier time finding it. Plus, with food delivery becoming more popular since the pandemic, you can even order it online from fish markets that ship nationally.
You can prepare it however you choose, but if it's your first time making it and you want to ease into its flavor, the best way to do this is by frying it. While traditional homemade fish and chips is commonly battered and deep fried, skate is often pan-fried in oil, clarified butter, and even brown butter. It's dredged in flour, rather than dipped in batter, then fried in a pan on the stovetop on both sides until it's crisp. Though various recipe developers might have slight differences in the process, you'll want to avoid some common mistakes when pan-frying fish like flipping it too soon, which can cause it to break apart.
Why skate is a good alternative to other fish
If you're concerned about overfishing and the state of our oceans, you might still feel comfortable enjoying skate. The Environmental Defense Fund says that the longnose skate — found on the west coast of the U.S. — has controlled catch limits, meaning those who harvest the fish cannot overharvest it. There are also regulations about what type of skate can be caught and where, so you can eat the fish with peace of mind.
Along with that, skate's flavor is mild, meaning that among other underrated types of fish you should try, it's a good introductory choice if you're unsure how you feel about fish's flavor. Plus, it's high in protein and easy to cook, so it's a healthy dinner option that also won't take you forever to prepare. Cost-wise, it's an affordable option, so buying it won't break the bank. In comparison to a popular fish like salmon, skate can cost as little as half as much per pound. Compared to Dover sole, which is similar in its mild flavor, it's almost a third of the price.