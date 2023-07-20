McDonald's To Pay $800k To Child Severely Burned By McNugget
Dining establishments must hold customer safety in high regard, and a recent lawsuit involving fast-food giant McDonald's highlights what can happen when issues occur. As reported by Today, McDonald's and franchisee Upchurch Foods have been ordered to pay an $800,000 settlement to the family of a 4-year-old girl who allegedly received second-degree burns from an "unreasonably and dangerously" hot chicken nugget that became lodged between the girl and her car seat.
It should be noted that neither McDonald's nor the franchisee are considered negligent based on what occurred. The court did conclude that they were liable for the child's injuries because they failed to include warnings that food may be hot and capable of causing burns. While the parents of the injured child originally requested $15 million to cover damages, the $800,000 settlement was described as "fair and just" by the family's legal team.
McDonald's respectfully disagrees with the outcome
In an official statement to the media, McDonald's disputed the outcome of the most recent lawsuit. A spokesperson referred to the injury as an "unfortunate incident" and urged McDonald's customers to rest assured that the chain is dedicated to obeying "policies and procedures for serving Chicken McNuggets safely," (via Today). As for Upchurch Foods, the franchisee also named in the lawsuit, owner Brent Upchurch stated, "our restaurant in Tamarac, Florida did indeed follow those protocols when cooking and serving this Happy Meal."
This is not the first time McDonald's has been mired in controversy over the temperature of its menu items. As reported by Public Citizen, a woman sued the establishment after sustaining third-degree burns due to a hot cup of coffee in 1992. The woman was awarded a settlement of $160,000, plus $480,000 in punitive damages for the injuries she sustained. But, regardless of McDonald's and Upchurch Foods misgivings about the outcome of this recent McNugget case, here's hoping that the injury elicits a change in policies when it comes to food temperatures and warning labels.