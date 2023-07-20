McDonald's To Pay $800k To Child Severely Burned By McNugget

Dining establishments must hold customer safety in high regard, and a recent lawsuit involving fast-food giant McDonald's highlights what can happen when issues occur. As reported by Today, McDonald's and franchisee Upchurch Foods have been ordered to pay an $800,000 settlement to the family of a 4-year-old girl who allegedly received second-degree burns from an "unreasonably and dangerously" hot chicken nugget that became lodged between the girl and her car seat.

It should be noted that neither McDonald's nor the franchisee are considered negligent based on what occurred. The court did conclude that they were liable for the child's injuries because they failed to include warnings that food may be hot and capable of causing burns. While the parents of the injured child originally requested $15 million to cover damages, the $800,000 settlement was described as "fair and just" by the family's legal team.