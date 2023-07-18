P.F. Chang's Is Celebrating Its 30th Birthday With A New Happy Hour Menu
Beloved Asian-inspired restaurant chain P.F. Chang's has a lot in store for its 30th birthday, per a July 17 press release. Starting July 19, diners can take advantage of the brand-new Lucky 8 Happy Hour, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The new happy hour features a variety of cocktails and appetizers, all of which can be enjoyed for just $8. As P.F. Chang's CEO Damola Adamolekun said in a statement, "We're excited to launch our unique Lucky 8 Happy Hour and offer exclusive giveaways as a thank you for all the moments that have been shared at our table over the years."
As for the happy hour menu, diners will get to experience brand-new craft cocktails, including the Tropical Tiki, Sparkling Paloma, Lychee Cosmo, and Jade Mojito, which feature a variety of refreshing ingredients. Customers who are feeling peckish can also sample tasty classic appetizers such as tempura calamari, dumplings, crab wontons, and crispy green beans.
And that's not all P.F. Chang's is offering customers during its birthday celebration.
Happy hour has never been so rewarding
P.F. Chang's credits its lasting success to the devoted customers who've visited the chain over the years. As a thank-you, diners who visit the restaurant from July 20 to July 21 will get a scratch-off card that offers the chance to win a $30 gift card. Fans can also follow P.F. Chang's on Instagram to take advantage of weekly giveaways from July 26 through August 17.
If you're a gold or platinum member of the P.F. Chang's reward program, you'll also receive double points from July 19 through July 23 when dining at the restaurant. That means gold members will receive 20 points for every dollar spent, while platinum members will receive 40 points for every dollar. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up on the P.F. Chang's website to begin earning rewards.
Keep in mind that the Lucky 8 Happy Hour can vary by location, so check your local P.F. Chang's to confirm. Here's to another three decades of tasty meals and cocktails.