P.F. Chang's Is Celebrating Its 30th Birthday With A New Happy Hour Menu

Beloved Asian-inspired restaurant chain P.F. Chang's has a lot in store for its 30th birthday, per a July 17 press release. Starting July 19, diners can take advantage of the brand-new Lucky 8 Happy Hour, which runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The new happy hour features a variety of cocktails and appetizers, all of which can be enjoyed for just $8. As P.F. Chang's CEO Damola Adamolekun said in a statement, "We're excited to launch our unique Lucky 8 Happy Hour and offer exclusive giveaways as a thank you for all the moments that have been shared at our table over the years."

As for the happy hour menu, diners will get to experience brand-new craft cocktails, including the Tropical Tiki, Sparkling Paloma, Lychee Cosmo, and Jade Mojito, which feature a variety of refreshing ingredients. Customers who are feeling peckish can also sample tasty classic appetizers such as tempura calamari, dumplings, crab wontons, and crispy green beans.

And that's not all P.F. Chang's is offering customers during its birthday celebration.