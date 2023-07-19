The Key To TikTok's Hack For Fixing Non-Stick Pans Lies In Your Spice Rack
Nothing lasts forever, and that includes your favorite non-stick cookware. Fortunately, there is an inventive method you can use to restore a non-stick pan, courtesy of an ingenious TikTok video. In the clip, a woman is seen using salt to renew a pan and prevent foods from sticking. She begins by cleaning the pan in question with dish soap and a soft sponge, with a warning to the viewer to avoid rough sponges and scourers (which can cause even more damage to the non-stick surface).
Next, set the stovetop temperature to high and pour salt into the bottom of the pan. Basic table salt will work just fine, provided that the pan's surface is completely covered in salt. Now let the salt cook in the pan until it turns a brown shade, similar to caramelizing sugar. At this point, rub a damp towel over the bottom of the pan to remove any excess salt. In case there is any doubt about the effectiveness of the hack, the woman demonstrates by cooking an egg in her newly restored non-stick pan. However, a few commenters have cried foul when it comes to one aspect of the video.
A hack that's not without some controversy
One thing is certain, TikTok commentors aren't shy about questioning the tips and tricks shared on the social media site. When it comes to the non-stick pan salt hack, many expressed doubts about the end of the video, where the sharer of said hack is seen pouring oil into the pan before cooking an egg to show that the trick effectively restored the non-stick cooking surface. According to one commenter, "I mean if u put oil of course it's not gonna stick...", while another asked, "But aren't the purpose of non-stick pans so that you don't have to use oil???"
@s_lou92
Frying pan hack if it sticks. #LiftLockPop #moneysavingtips #cleaninghacks #deepclean #cleaningaccount #fryingpan #fyp #foryou #tablesalt
So, who's correct in this instance? According to TODAY.com, a small amount of oil or butter is recommended in nonstick cookware when cooking. Doing so ensures a smoother experience, while also infusing food with a delicious flavor that would be absent without oil. However, you must avoid cooking sprays at all costs, as these contribute to a build-up on the non-stick surface that can wreck the pan for future use.
Why salt is such an effective restoration method
Along with flavoring and preserving food, salt is also an effective cleanser. Due to its coarse nature, it can easily lift built up grime from cookware, which is a common occurrence when it comes to well-used pans. However, salt is not so abrasive that it will damage the surface of non-stick pans like steel wool would, which makes it the perfect cleaning agent.
Keep in mind that even the best non-stick cookware will wear down over time, so it's important to take the right care steps even when you have a helpful hack in your kitchen apron. When it comes to utensils, one mistake you need to stop making is to never use metal implements directly on the surface of pans. Instead, use wood or plastic, which won't harm the bottom of the pan when cooking. As for cleaning, temperature is a huge consideration. Never fill a warm pan with cold water, as extreme variations in temperature can warp the cookware. When you combine these smart tips with an even smarter restoration hack, you'll get years of reliable usage out of non-stick kitchen items.