The Key To TikTok's Hack For Fixing Non-Stick Pans Lies In Your Spice Rack

Nothing lasts forever, and that includes your favorite non-stick cookware. Fortunately, there is an inventive method you can use to restore a non-stick pan, courtesy of an ingenious TikTok video. In the clip, a woman is seen using salt to renew a pan and prevent foods from sticking. She begins by cleaning the pan in question with dish soap and a soft sponge, with a warning to the viewer to avoid rough sponges and scourers (which can cause even more damage to the non-stick surface).

Next, set the stovetop temperature to high and pour salt into the bottom of the pan. Basic table salt will work just fine, provided that the pan's surface is completely covered in salt. Now let the salt cook in the pan until it turns a brown shade, similar to caramelizing sugar. At this point, rub a damp towel over the bottom of the pan to remove any excess salt. In case there is any doubt about the effectiveness of the hack, the woman demonstrates by cooking an egg in her newly restored non-stick pan. However, a few commenters have cried foul when it comes to one aspect of the video.