Big Mac Salad Is The Ultimate McDonald's Quick Fix At Home

There are many recipes for cheeseburger salad out there, but to make a salad that tastes specifically like a Big Mac, it helps to stick as closely as possible to the actual Big Mac ingredients. For example you'll want to make sure to use shredded iceberg rather than romaine lettuce, and American instead of cheddar cheese. In place of a hamburger patty, you can simply use seasoned ground beef since you'll be mixing it into the salad anyway.

To assemble a Big Mac salad, you'll want to start by browning the ground beef. One TikTok creator recommends sautéing it with garlic and onion as well, but in a Big Mac the onions are actually raw, so you may want to mix them into the salad later along with the pickles. When it comes to the cheese though, it's best to add it along with the ground beef so that it gets melted, like on a real Big Mac.

As for the dressing, you'll have to make a few mods to your homemade Big Mac sauce. Since it's a thicker consistency than salad dressing, an extra splash of vinegar or pickle juice will help thin it out. Once it's liquidy enough, you can go ahead and drizzle it over the lettuce and other mix-ins to complete your Big Mac salad.