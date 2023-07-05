What Happened To McDonald's Fan-Favorite McSalad Shakers?

If you're craving a Big Mac and some French fries, there's only one place to go: McDonald's. And although it may not be the first place you think of when you want to order a salad — since the chain is known more for its more typical fast food offerings — roughly 20 years ago, customers craving a convenient and slightly healthier menu option could order just that. In 2000, McDonald's added a line of McSalad Shakers to the menu.

These salads were packaged in plastic cups with lids, making them easy to take to eat on the go. There were three different versions of the McSalad Shakers, each complete with a side of the customer's choice of dressing that could be poured into the cup.

The McSalad Shakers were discontinued in 2003, and replaced with the Premium Salads line, which included even more options: southwest chicken salad, fruit and walnut salad, a fiesta salad, and more — all served in bowls. But even those were ultimately discontinued in 2020 as part of an effort to limit menu offerings and speed up service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it looks like the McSalad Shakers may be a menu item that will never be seen again.