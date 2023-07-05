What Happened To McDonald's Fan-Favorite McSalad Shakers?
If you're craving a Big Mac and some French fries, there's only one place to go: McDonald's. And although it may not be the first place you think of when you want to order a salad — since the chain is known more for its more typical fast food offerings — roughly 20 years ago, customers craving a convenient and slightly healthier menu option could order just that. In 2000, McDonald's added a line of McSalad Shakers to the menu.
These salads were packaged in plastic cups with lids, making them easy to take to eat on the go. There were three different versions of the McSalad Shakers, each complete with a side of the customer's choice of dressing that could be poured into the cup.
The McSalad Shakers were discontinued in 2003, and replaced with the Premium Salads line, which included even more options: southwest chicken salad, fruit and walnut salad, a fiesta salad, and more — all served in bowls. But even those were ultimately discontinued in 2020 as part of an effort to limit menu offerings and speed up service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, it looks like the McSalad Shakers may be a menu item that will never be seen again.
The McSalad Shaker Options
While the McSalad Shakers were available for purchase, customers could choose from three different salad varieties. The Grilled Chicken Caesar McSalad Shaker combined a mix of leafy greens, sliced and grilled chicken breast pieces, and shredded parmesan cheese. The Chef McSalad Shaker consisted of a leafy green mix, julienned ham and turkey, chopped egg, tomatoes, green onions, and a blend of cheddar and jack cheeses.
There was also one option without any meat for those following a vegetarian diet. Similar to the Chef salad, the Garden McSalad Shaker started with a base of leafy greens, and included tomatoes, green onions, a cheddar and jack cheese blend, and some hardboiled eggs for added protein on top.
Customers could choose from quite a few different dressing options to add to their salads. A reduced-calorie red French, fat-free herb vinaigrette, thousand island, Caesar, and ranch dressings were all offered in packets that could be poured into the salad cups. Then, once the plastic lid was secure, customers could shake the container to evenly coat the salads — hence the name of the item.
People still talk about the McSalad Shakers online
In April 2023, two decades after the menu item was discontinued, the McDonald's Twitter account mentioned the McSalad shakers, and the replies were full of fans agreeing that the menu item should make a comeback. Unfortunately, nothing more seemed to come out of the discussion, and no return was teased by the chain.
my grandma got a twitter just to tell me to bring back mcsalad shakers
— McDonald's (@McDonalds) April 12, 2023
Although there haven't been any official plans announced to return McSalad shakers to menus, the chain does have a habit of cycling through menu item availability. (Just take a look at the McRib, which has been off and on menus since 1982). If there's enough demand from fans to bring them back, perhaps the fast-food chain will consider offering them again in the future.
Until then, you may just have to make do by recreating the salads on your own. One Twitter user even shared that they still employ the shaking method to coat their salads with dressing to this day, having been inspired by the McSalad Shakers concept.