Burger King Launched A Pink Barbie Burger In Brazil. Here's What We Know

There's a lot of attention on the new burger's pink sauce. Do we know what the pink sauce is? No. Comment after comment on both Twitter and TikTok fixate on it, and all BK will say is "smoky sauce." It appears to be mayo-based, but that's all speculation.

Some Twitter users are getting flashbacks to the TikTok pink sauce that went viral in 2022, with one commenting, "THE PINK SAUCE IS BACK OH NO." Somewhere between Pepto-Bismol and Baker-Miller pink, it's very divisive, ranging from "Looks like I'm going to Brazil for a while" and an all-caps "I will be taking up the entire line" to a skeptical "what is in that..." and a lot of comments about how upset digestive systems are about to get.

Whatever it's made of, the Barbie burger is only available in Brazil for a limited time. It is, however, available in-store, drive-thru, and for delivery. (On the upside, at least the patty itself isn't pink.)