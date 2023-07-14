Burger King Launched A Pink Barbie Burger In Brazil. Here's What We Know
This isn't Burger King's first rodeo. The fast-food restaurant has a history of adding unusual items to its international menus. The koru black ninja burger hit Japan with its black bun and giant slab of bacon. And there was the RiNGO burger, which had a spiced apple slice, along with the pizza-sized "pizza burger" — four burger patties on a nine inch bun, topped with mozzarella, marinara, and pepperoni. It's done promotional bits before, too, launching a seven-patty whopper for the debut of Windows 7. Most of these burgers were found on Japanese menus, but there's also a new, limited edition "Real Cheese Burger" at Burger King Thailand featuring 20 slices of American cheese on a sesame bun.
Now, there's a pink Burger King burger in Brazil to commemorate the "Barbie" movie. Burger King announced the burger on social media on July 12; it features a burger patty (cooked just as well-done as ever with no pink, for the record), melted cheddar, and a "smoky pink sauce" topped with chopped bacon. The burger is on a non-seeded brioche bun. It's served in a meal with fries and a pink strawberry Nesquik shake, topped with a pink glazed donut.
What ... is it?
There's a lot of attention on the new burger's pink sauce. Do we know what the pink sauce is? No. Comment after comment on both Twitter and TikTok fixate on it, and all BK will say is "smoky sauce." It appears to be mayo-based, but that's all speculation.
Some Twitter users are getting flashbacks to the TikTok pink sauce that went viral in 2022, with one commenting, "THE PINK SAUCE IS BACK OH NO." Somewhere between Pepto-Bismol and Baker-Miller pink, it's very divisive, ranging from "Looks like I'm going to Brazil for a while" and an all-caps "I will be taking up the entire line" to a skeptical "what is in that..." and a lot of comments about how upset digestive systems are about to get.
Whatever it's made of, the Barbie burger is only available in Brazil for a limited time. It is, however, available in-store, drive-thru, and for delivery. (On the upside, at least the patty itself isn't pink.)