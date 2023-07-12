Burger King Thailand Is Turning Heads With A Ridiculously Cheesy Sandwich

It's no secret that fast-food restaurants offer different menu items around the world. While Burger King's Whopper may be an American Burger King classic, Canadians can grab an order of poutine, while Japanese locations serve up hot dogs on the breakfast menu. Now, Thailand Burger King has released "The Real Cheese Burger."

The sandwich starts off with the standard sesame seed hamburger bun, but there's no beef patty. Instead, the only filling for the sandwich is 20 slices of stacked American cheese. But if that's not enough, the fast-food restaurant reportedly allows diners to customize the sandwich with even more slices. CNN reports that adding cheese to dishes is growing increasingly popular among younger customers, so this sandwich may be in response to the growing trend.

The sandwich is currently being sold for 109 Thai baht (around $3.14 USD), though it's only available at that price through July 13. After that, the cost will jump up to 380 baht (around $10.95).