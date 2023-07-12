Burger King Thailand Is Turning Heads With A Ridiculously Cheesy Sandwich
It's no secret that fast-food restaurants offer different menu items around the world. While Burger King's Whopper may be an American Burger King classic, Canadians can grab an order of poutine, while Japanese locations serve up hot dogs on the breakfast menu. Now, Thailand Burger King has released "The Real Cheese Burger."
The sandwich starts off with the standard sesame seed hamburger bun, but there's no beef patty. Instead, the only filling for the sandwich is 20 slices of stacked American cheese. But if that's not enough, the fast-food restaurant reportedly allows diners to customize the sandwich with even more slices. CNN reports that adding cheese to dishes is growing increasingly popular among younger customers, so this sandwich may be in response to the growing trend.
The sandwich is currently being sold for 109 Thai baht (around $3.14 USD), though it's only available at that price through July 13. After that, the cost will jump up to 380 baht (around $10.95).
Some customers weren't fans of the sandwich
It seems that the limited availability of the sandwich is enticing to customers. CNN reports that one Bangkok Burger King was even refusing delivery orders in favor of prepping the sandwiches for in-store diners.
Burger King customers in Thailand have been sharing their reactions to the sandwich on social media. TikTok user Travis Leon shared a video about his experience with it. He didn't seem impressed, however, calling it "exactly how I imagined 20 slices of cheese would taste." He even tried to melt the cheese at home in an attempt to make it more like a grilled cheese sandwich, though he said there wasn't a notable difference. Another video from Lyman McGarry made it clear that he was not a fan of the sandwich, and the video's caption warned viewers: "Stay away from this abomination."
Though this sandwich is only available in Thailand, its simple ingredient list makes it easy to recreate at home for those who want to experience the ultra-cheesy flavor for themselves.