A Whole Foods Salad Kit Is Being Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens

Whole Foods' recalled salad kits feature a "best if used by" date of July 16. The lot code is listed as BFFS179A2, which can be found on the front of the bag just under the used by date. You can also look for the product's UPC code, 9948246932. The product would have been sold in Whole Foods stores from June 28 to July 10.

While the salad kit should be thrown away as soon as it's identified, you may be able to secure a full refund from Whole Foods. To do so, take the receipt for the salad kit back to the store where you purchased it and speak with a customer service representative. Even if you've consumed some of the salad kit without issue, you should still discard the remainder and seek out a refund where applicable.

Remember that voluntary recalls are enacted as a protective measure, so it's crucial that consumers follow instructions to protect themselves and their families.