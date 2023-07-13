A Whole Foods Salad Kit Is Being Recalled Due To Undeclared Allergens
Food labels must declare all allergens to ensure consumers can make safe decisions. As reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a salad kit sold under the 365 by Whole Foods label is currently subject to a voluntary recall by the manufacturer. The item being recalled contains milk and egg, two well-known allergens. These allergens are not sufficiently identified on the product labeling, and people with related allergies and intolerances could experience significant illness should they ingest the product.
The Organic Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit being recalled is sold in 12-ounce bags. While the affected product has been removed from Whole Foods' locations, consumers may still have it in their homes. Fortunately, this is the only product included in the recall, and no reports of illness or injury have resulted from the mislabeling. Regardless, people who have the salad kit in their homes are encouraged to discard it without eating if the packaging features certain information.
How to check for the recalled product at home
Whole Foods' recalled salad kits feature a "best if used by" date of July 16. The lot code is listed as BFFS179A2, which can be found on the front of the bag just under the used by date. You can also look for the product's UPC code, 9948246932. The product would have been sold in Whole Foods stores from June 28 to July 10.
While the salad kit should be thrown away as soon as it's identified, you may be able to secure a full refund from Whole Foods. To do so, take the receipt for the salad kit back to the store where you purchased it and speak with a customer service representative. Even if you've consumed some of the salad kit without issue, you should still discard the remainder and seek out a refund where applicable.
Remember that voluntary recalls are enacted as a protective measure, so it's crucial that consumers follow instructions to protect themselves and their families.