Campbell's Is Rolling Out Gluten-Free Versions Of 2 Iconic Condensed Soup Flavors

There's good news for those who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity and still want to enjoy Campbell's soups. The company has announced an expanded rollout of two recognizable soups that will now be offered in gluten-free varieties: cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. The two soups, often used in casseroles and slow cooker recipes alongside the other condensed soups Campbell's manufactures, will hit grocery aisles this summer and will come at the proposed market price of $1.99.

The decision to introduce these new gluten-free items comes down to food restrictions and conscientiousness. In a July 11 press release, Gary Mazur, vice president of soup and broth marketing for the Campbell Soup Company, said in a statement, "Answering the question of 'what's for dinner' can be challenging for those trying to avoid gluten ... Through these new offerings, we're excited to have our iconic soups help address dietary needs and create even more mealtime moments."