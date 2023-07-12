Campbell's Is Rolling Out Gluten-Free Versions Of 2 Iconic Condensed Soup Flavors
There's good news for those who have celiac disease or gluten sensitivity and still want to enjoy Campbell's soups. The company has announced an expanded rollout of two recognizable soups that will now be offered in gluten-free varieties: cream of mushroom and cream of chicken. The two soups, often used in casseroles and slow cooker recipes alongside the other condensed soups Campbell's manufactures, will hit grocery aisles this summer and will come at the proposed market price of $1.99.
The decision to introduce these new gluten-free items comes down to food restrictions and conscientiousness. In a July 11 press release, Gary Mazur, vice president of soup and broth marketing for the Campbell Soup Company, said in a statement, "Answering the question of 'what's for dinner' can be challenging for those trying to avoid gluten ... Through these new offerings, we're excited to have our iconic soups help address dietary needs and create even more mealtime moments."
Why a gluten-free condensed soup option is important
Campbell's soups have a long, beloved history of feeding people on the cheap, which can be essential in some circumstances. This was the case with this Great Depression-era cake featuring the company's tomato soup and is certainly topical now, considering that a Census Bureau's report on poverty indicates that 37.9 million individuals lived below the line in 2021. Moreover, according to Campbell's research from a survey done in 2023, close to one in five people are sidestepping gluten.
Regardless of whether it's a personal choice or a medical necessity, it means many people don't have access to the same resources, which, as Campbell's VP Gary Mazur put it, can make things quite tricky when feeding a family. So, the company's choice to provide extra options may be beneficial.
It's unclear whether Campbell's will expand its gluten-free line to include other soups, but the company's website notes that Campbell's also makes gluten-free products among its other food holdings, including sauces and broths.