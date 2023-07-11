Where Is Genius Juice From Shark Tank Today?

What if your coconut water was blended with actual coconut? This was Alex Bayer's idea after tasting a coconut smoothie made by a friend. Here, the concept behind Genius Juice was born; smoothies made from coconut and little else. The Original Coconut Smoothie has just two ingredients: organic coconut water and organic coconut meat.

In addition to being certified organic, Genius Juice's products are non-GMO, kosher, and vegan. It has no added sugars, gums, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. Blending in the shredded coconut makes it more filling than most coconut beverages, and it is even advertised as a potential meal replacement. Bayer uses all parts of the coconut, letting none go to waste — the remaining coconut is used to make charcoal that goes into detoxification products.

After the launch in 2014, Bayer created a Kickstarter that raised just over $15,000. At the time of filming for "Shark Tank," Genius Juice offered three flavors: original, turmeric, and coffee. However, Bayer needed enough money to cover operations until its next round of funding.