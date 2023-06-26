Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Coconut Water?

If you can afford to buy your favorite retail items in bulk and simultaneously save money, there's a strong chance you're a proud Costco member. Saving money by opting for Costco's in-house Kirkland products, which are oftentimes strikingly similar to your favorite name-brand items, proves to not only be convenient but also cost-effective. Besides batteries, coffee, and jelly beans, Costco also carries a few in-house varieties of organic coconut water. Beyond the fact that this hydrating beverage fuels your body with electrolytes and may even help decrease your blood pressure, Costco customers have the benefit of choosing between a few different organic options that pose similar nutritional properties and characteristics when compared to popular name-brand alternatives.

Yet, for those of you curious to know who's responsible for processing and manufacturing Costco's versions of this hydrating elixir, there doesn't appear to be a clear answer. Unfortunately, Costco keeps many of the company's third-party suppliers under wraps. If you hate being in the dark about who exactly supplies Kirkland's organic coconut water, there's still plenty to learn about the Kirkland-brand varieties and why the companies responsible for manufacturing Costco products remain so elusive.