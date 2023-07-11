Amazon Prime Day's K-Cup Deals Are A Total Steal For Keurig Aficionados

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a cup of coffee with a Keurig coffee maker can be a great way to save some time in the morning. While some machines are as simple as loading a pod in, closing the lid, and pressing the button to brew the coffee directly into a mug, others have more functionality, allowing users to create fancy Keurig drinks. All of them, however, rely on K-Cups.

The little plastic pods are packed with coffee and come in a wide range of flavors, making it easy for every coffee drinker to customize their caffeination experience. (Tea and hot chocolate K-Cups are also sold, for those who may not like coffee but still want the convenience of an easily made warm beverage.)

Fortunately for those who want to save a few dollars while restocking their coffee supplies, Amazon is celebrating Prime Day on July 11 and 12 with deals on quite a few different types of K-Cups.