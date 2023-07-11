Amazon Prime Day's K-Cup Deals Are A Total Steal For Keurig Aficionados
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Making a cup of coffee with a Keurig coffee maker can be a great way to save some time in the morning. While some machines are as simple as loading a pod in, closing the lid, and pressing the button to brew the coffee directly into a mug, others have more functionality, allowing users to create fancy Keurig drinks. All of them, however, rely on K-Cups.
The little plastic pods are packed with coffee and come in a wide range of flavors, making it easy for every coffee drinker to customize their caffeination experience. (Tea and hot chocolate K-Cups are also sold, for those who may not like coffee but still want the convenience of an easily made warm beverage.)
Fortunately for those who want to save a few dollars while restocking their coffee supplies, Amazon is celebrating Prime Day on July 11 and 12 with deals on quite a few different types of K-Cups.
Keurig Coffee Lovers' Collection Sampler Pack
If you like to switch up your coffee every so often or you're simply seeking a new favorite flavor, this sampler pack may be right for you. The box containers 40 K-Cups for use in Keurig machines and includes a few different flavors from several different brands.
Green Mountain Coffee's breakfast blend, dark magic, Colombian fair trade select, and Nantucket blend varieties have each been added. For those seeking something a little sweeter, the sampler also has Cinnabon's classic cinnamon roll-flavored coffee, Krispy Kreme's medium roast, and Gloria Jean's butter toffee and hazelnut flavors.
Purchase the Keurig Coffee Lovers' Collection Sampler Pack from Amazon starting at $20.22.
Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods Variety Pack for Keurig
This Lavazza variety pack includes 64 K-Cups of varying roasts, appealing to plenty of coffee drinkers. The light roast coffee has a slightly floral smell, with notes of citrus in every sip for a lighter, refreshing cup of coffee in the morning. The medium roast is also a little fruity, though it has a richer flavor.
The pack also includes two different dark roasts: perfetto and gran selezione. Both are made with 100% Arabica beans, though the perfetto blend is roasted just a little longer. It has flavor notes of caramel, while the gran selezione is a little more chocolatey.
Purchase the Lavazza Coffee K-Cup Pods Variety Pack for Keurig from Amazon starting at $22.67.
Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods
If you want to save yourself a stop at the drive-thru every morning, you can brew Starbucks coffee right in your kitchen. The coffee chain's sampler pack includes 10 different varieties of coffees in a range of roasts and flavors, with four K-Cup pods of each flavor.
If you're craving something with some sweeter flavor notes, pop in a pod of the cinnamon dolce, caramel, vanilla, or the breakfast blend coffees. Coffee fans craving a richer flavor may prefer to try the French roast, Caffe Verona, or Pike Place roast.
Purchase the Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods from Amazon starting at $30.05.
San Francisco Bay Compostable Coffee Pods Variety Pack (Medium Roast)
If you love your Keurig but don't love the extra effort needed to recycle the little plastic pods, you might want to try out these compostable Keurig compatible pods. Each pod features a paper lid, a plant-based sealing ring, and a compostable coffee filter to contain the grounds inside.
Not only are the pods themselves good for the environment, but the coffee inside each one will also leave you feeling energized. The variety pack combines four different medium roast coffees into one package: 100% Colombian, a breakfast blend, an organic rainforest blend, and a donut shop flavor.
Purchase the San Francisco Bay Compostable Coffee Pods Variety Pack (Medium Roast) from Amazon starting at $25.49.
Lavazza Espresso Italiano Single-Serve Coffee K-Cups for Keurig Brewer
If you want a quick pick-me-up, some espresso shots can usually get the job done. While Keurig machines are useful for brewing up a quick standard-sized cup of coffee, they can also concentrate the flavors of each pod into a smaller sip.
This pack of 32 K-Cups features an Italian-inspired espresso blend made entirely of medium roast Arabica beans, making for a full-bodied, rich flavor. Each cup also features some lightly fruity and floral flavor notes.
Purchase the Lavazza Espresso Italiano Single-Serve Coffee K-Cups for Keurig Brewer from Amazon starting at $21.75.
Newman's Own Organics Special Blend, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods
Newman's Special Blend features bold and robust flavors. The blend mixes medium roasted beans sourced from Central America and dark roasted beans from Indonesia. The blend of beans are sourced from fair trade farms.
The company advertises that it donates all of its profits to charity, and it ensures that the environment is taken care of, too. Once the coffee has been brewed, the grounds inside can be composted. Each of the plastic cups are made from polypropylene, which are often accepted in curbside recycling bins.
Purchase the Newman's Own Organics Special Blend, Single-Serve Keurig K-Cup Pods from Amazon starting at $16.14.
The Original Donut Shop One-Step Classic Cappuccino
If you like to start your morning with something sweet to sip on, you may want to recreate the experience of stopping in to your favorite local café from the comfort of your home.
The Donut Shop Coffee classic cappuccino K-Cups make it easy to make a cappuccino at home with just the push of a button. Each pod in this pack of 20 is pre-packed with coffee grounds, sweetener, and a little bit of dairy to easily make the popular beverage so you can pair it with your favorite pastry.
Purchase The Original Donut Shop One-Step Classic Cappuccino from Amazon starting at $14.13.
illy Arabica Selections Brasile
If you simply crave a classic cup of coffee in the morning, the illy Arabica Selection Brasile may be just what you need. The blend of grounds uses nine different kinds of Arabica beans, sourced from multiple different farmers in Brazil. Brazilian coffee is creamier and lower in acidity than beans sourced elsewhere.
In addition to the intense flavor of the coffee, each cup will also feature flavor notes of caramel for an ultra-rich and slightly sweet taste.
Purchase the illy Arabica Selections Brasile from Amazon starting at $8.07.
Double Donut Coffee Decaf Flavored Variety Pack
If you want all the flavor of coffee with none of the caffeine jitters, you might want to reach for a decaf pod. This variety pack features six different flavors of coffee: French vanilla bean, hazelnut, caramel swirl, mocha nut fudge, glazed donut, and cinnamon bun.
The sweet, rich flavors are all made with Arabica beans. In addition to eliminating the need for added creamers and flavorings, each pod is sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and kosher pareve.
Purchase the Double Donut Coffee Decaf Flavored Variety Pack from Amazon starting at $34.20.
Community Coffee Variety Pack
Whether you're restocking the break room at work, hosting brunch at home, or you just like to keep plenty of coffee stocked in your pantry, this giant variety pack will brew 100 cups of coffee. The variety box contains 25 pods each of a medium roast breakfast blend, medium-dark roast café special and house blends, and a dark signature blend. Each pod contains grounds from 100% Arabica coffee beans, and each has a rich, smooth flavor.
Purchase the Community Coffee Variety Pack from Amazon starting at $44.05.
Twinings Earl Grey Tea K-Cups
If you aren't a coffee person, but you're still craving a little bit of caffeine to kick start your mornings, you might try making a cup of tea. Early Grey is a classic flavor, and this pack of 24 tea K-Cups makes it easy to make up a mug of tea in no time.
The black tea base features flavor notes of citrus and bergamot, making each sip light and refreshing while still providing a little bit of caffeine.
Purchase the Twinings Earl Grey Tea K-Cups from Amazon starting at $12.66.