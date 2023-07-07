Amp Up Avocado Toast With Hard-Boiled Eggs And A Grater
Having a reliable and healthy breakfast to sustain our minds and bodies on particularly busy days is essential. While the avocado toast trend has been alive and well since the mid-1990s, now that we're well into the 21st century, famous chefs and everyday foodies are finding new and interesting ways to consume this vivacious, nutrient-rich snack.
You may have been adding a sliced egg or two to your usual avocado toast ever since you learned how to make perfect hard-boiled eggs years ago. The simple fact that eggs contain a generous amount of protein, not to mention a laundry list of important vitamins, makes them an ideal breakfast accompaniment. Now pair these nutrient-dense breakfast staples with vibrant green fruit, and you have one epic meal ready to keep you full for hours. However, you may not have known that in order to take your standard avocado and egg toast to the next level, you need a kitchen grater. Thanks to social media, many home chefs have been sharing their newly inspired grated-egg creations with the world and the end results look quite tasty. If you've been looking for a way to add some new life to your everyday breakfast, you may just want to bust out this unlikely kitchen utensil. Before revealing additional ways to liven up your healthy mixture of avocado and hard-boiled eggs, let's uncover the step-by-step process of procuring your very own grated egg and avocado toast.
Make your next round of avocado toast more satisfying
In order to make the ideal avocado toast, you are probably used to toasting your bread and adding sliced avocado with lemon and salt to your freshly made toast. From here, you likely chop your hard-boiled eggs and add accordingly, with a possible sprinkling of red pepper flakes for extra flair. Thanks to social media, you have a new way to eat this nutritious breakfast. In order to give your standard breakfast some added complexity, try grating your eggs directly atop your avocado toast. If you want to follow a specific recipe, one TikTok user, HealthyishFoods, posted her unique concoction on social media and received over 350,000 likes.
In the video, the home chef dresses her toast in Kewpie mayo and sliced avocado before grating an entire egg over the top (of each individual piece of toast) and finishes off the dish with a few drops of Sriracha hot sauce, salt, and pepper. The food blogger makes sure to mention a micro-plane grater works best for this textural masterpiece. In order to get the consistency of your eggs just right, make sure your hard-boiled eggs are fully cooked and have been chilled slightly. The resulting texture of finely grated eggs is light and fluffy and sure to excite all the sensations in your mouth. However, if you don't happen to own a micro-plane grater, there are other delicious ways to enjoy avocado and eggs together.
More delicious ways to enjoy the combination of avocado and eggs
If you don't have a micro plane handy but still feel up for trying new ways to enjoy creamy avocado and eggs in the same meal, you have some additional options to consider. If you want to continue to use toast for this nutritious combination, you might want to give avocado egg salad a try. This rich and creamy salad is made with a base of hard-boiled egg whites mixed with a dressing composed of avocado flesh, mayonnaise, and egg yolks.
For those of you wanting to enjoy eggs and avocado without any extra bread products, you could use your oven or grill to take this nutritious combination to new exciting heights. To make avocado eggs on the grill, you simply halve an avocado, remove the pit, scoop out some of the flesh, and add a raw egg into each half. From here, season to your liking and pop these avocado cups on a hot grill until your eggs are set. Alternatively, you can add these cups to a lined baking dish and cook them directly in your oven. In truth, there are countless ways to showcase your culinary artistry when working with avocados and eggs. Though, if you do happen to have a fine grater or microplane, try grating your hard-boiled eggs for a fun new twist on your standard helping of avocado toast.