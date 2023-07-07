Amp Up Avocado Toast With Hard-Boiled Eggs And A Grater

Having a reliable and healthy breakfast to sustain our minds and bodies on particularly busy days is essential. While the avocado toast trend has been alive and well since the mid-1990s, now that we're well into the 21st century, famous chefs and everyday foodies are finding new and interesting ways to consume this vivacious, nutrient-rich snack.

You may have been adding a sliced egg or two to your usual avocado toast ever since you learned how to make perfect hard-boiled eggs years ago. The simple fact that eggs contain a generous amount of protein, not to mention a laundry list of important vitamins, makes them an ideal breakfast accompaniment. Now pair these nutrient-dense breakfast staples with vibrant green fruit, and you have one epic meal ready to keep you full for hours. However, you may not have known that in order to take your standard avocado and egg toast to the next level, you need a kitchen grater. Thanks to social media, many home chefs have been sharing their newly inspired grated-egg creations with the world and the end results look quite tasty. If you've been looking for a way to add some new life to your everyday breakfast, you may just want to bust out this unlikely kitchen utensil. Before revealing additional ways to liven up your healthy mixture of avocado and hard-boiled eggs, let's uncover the step-by-step process of procuring your very own grated egg and avocado toast.