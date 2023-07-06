Culver's First-Ever Signature Sauce Is Making Its Restaurant Debut

Many dining establishments spend time and money developing bold proprietary special sauces to stand out from the pack. Culver's has now joined the club with its very own signature sauce, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. It's an announcement nearly 40 years in the making, as this is the chain's first foray into the custom condiment arena. Known for its quaint midwestern charm, Culver's new sauce features simple ingredients intended to pair perfectly with the restaurant's many dishes.

As explained by the chain's director of menu development Quinn Adkins, "Our signature sauce is unique — the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it's accompanying." According to the company website, the new sauce features ingredients like parmesan cheese, buttermilk, "bleu cheese," and spices. The new offering joins other sauces featured at the chain, including Ken's Boom Boom Sauce, which consists of Dijon mustard, chili peppers, and garlic. Fans of Culver's can also indulge in Della Terra Marinara, a tomato-based dipping sauce enlivened by the presence of seasonings and herbs.