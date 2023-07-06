Culver's First-Ever Signature Sauce Is Making Its Restaurant Debut
Many dining establishments spend time and money developing bold proprietary special sauces to stand out from the pack. Culver's has now joined the club with its very own signature sauce, per a press release shared with Daily Meal. It's an announcement nearly 40 years in the making, as this is the chain's first foray into the custom condiment arena. Known for its quaint midwestern charm, Culver's new sauce features simple ingredients intended to pair perfectly with the restaurant's many dishes.
As explained by the chain's director of menu development Quinn Adkins, "Our signature sauce is unique — the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it's accompanying." According to the company website, the new sauce features ingredients like parmesan cheese, buttermilk, "bleu cheese," and spices. The new offering joins other sauces featured at the chain, including Ken's Boom Boom Sauce, which consists of Dijon mustard, chili peppers, and garlic. Fans of Culver's can also indulge in Della Terra Marinara, a tomato-based dipping sauce enlivened by the presence of seasonings and herbs.
What to eat with Culver's new signature sauce
Culver's has emphasized just how well its special new sauce pairs with numerous menu items. As explained in the press release, the establishment has strayed from other restaurants' specially-made sauces, which usually include ingredients like ketchup and mayonnaise. Culver's intentionally avoided these ingredients to ensure its sauce could pair with a wider variety of menu items.
For example, the signature sauce is being sold as a great accompaniment to the chain's butterburgers, which feature one to three patties and toppings like cheese, onions, and pickles. If you're more of a dipper, the sauce should potentially pair perfectly with the restaurant's iconic crinkle-cut fries. It can probably even accentuate the butterfly jumbo shrimp dinner and other seafood offerings on the menu.
The cheesy sauce is available to try now at your local Culver's establishment. While the chain has been in business for decades, the new offering shows that Culver's is happy to innovate for its customers.