Customers Who Purchased Mislabeled A&W Soda Could Be Eligible For Compensation

Poured into a chilled mug, its frothy head gives way to a sweet sip and a particular flavor expectation in the glass. For some consumers, a mislabeled A&W soda could bring a refund due to a class action lawsuit settlement.

In 2020, a proposed class action lawsuit was filed against A&W and its parent company, Keurig Dr Pepper, alleging its label statement, "Made With Aged Vanilla," was misleading. According to court documents, scientific testing shows that the vanilla flavoring stemmed from a chemical compound, not real vanilla extract. The claim asserted that the flavor phrase created an expectation. By not containing real vanilla flavor, customers might have been swayed to make that purchase because of the misleading information on the beverage label.

As a result of mediation, the class action reached a settlement. Without admitting fault, Keurig Dr Pepper agreed to allocate $15 million to compensate consumers who purchased A&W Root Beer or Cream Soda that was labeled with the phrase "Made With Aged Vanilla." Those purchases, made between February 7, 2016, and June 2, 2023, can be eligible for a $5.50 refund without a receipt or up to a maximum of $25 refund with itemized receipts. Claims from eligible purchasers can be made at RootBeerAndCreamSodaSettlement.com when the website becomes active. It is unclear how long claimants have to file or how long the settlement pool will be available.