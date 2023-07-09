Australia's Costco Food Court Has Us Ready To Go Down Under
Costco food courts in America may be known for churros, pizza slices, and the hot dog combo, but international Costco locations have a variety of different menu items. Customers in Japan can order a bucket of fries and chicken nuggets, while Canadians can grab some poutine to-go. Meanwhile, in Australia, there are a few extra menu items that have captured the attention of Costco fans online.
In a Reddit post, the full Australian Costco menu is on display. Of course, that iconic hot dog and soda combo is available to order, as well as sweet cinnamon and sugar churros — though Australians also get the choice of caramel or chocolate dipping sauces. However, that's where the similarities to American Costco end.
American Costco members can grab a chicken bake: chicken, cheese, Caesar dressing, and bacon stuffed into a handheld food. Australia, however, has a few different chicken options. The Southern style chicken burger features lettuce, tomato, sauce, and cheese atop a battered and fried chicken patty. Customers can also order Korean chicken wings, paired with a Korean fried chicken sauce.
Australian Costco has more drink options available
One huge difference between American and Australian Costco food courts is the drink selection. The United States has soft drinks and latte mocha freezes. Australians can, of course, still order soft drinks, but coffee and tea are also on the menu for an extra caffeinated option. Americans can enjoy an extra fruity drink in the form of berry smoothies, but those aren't an option down under. However, tropical mango flavored smoothies are. These smoothies have started popping up in American Costco locations, too — but customers think they're a major letdown.
Australian Costco locations offer mango smoothies both with and without boba pearls at the bottom of the cups. If you're craving some boba but don't want the mango flavor, or you just want something a little more mildly flavored, you can also order a bubble tea at the food court. According to a Reddit post, the drink reportedly tastes similar to a Thai milk tea. Another post said that the consistency of the tea is also slightly slushy, similar to a smoothie.
Even the pizza options are different
While Australian Costco food courts do also offer pizza, you won't find your standard cheese and pepperoni options. Instead, Australian customers can choose from BBQ meat, supreme, BBQ chicken with feta cheese, vegetarian, or margherita pizza options. Just like in America, these can be ordered by the slice, or as a whole pizza. There's also a custom order option, so you can pick and choose which pizza toppings you want. Some of these options may be seasonal, however, and availability could vary depending on the Costco location.
To finish off your meal — or if you're just craving a sweet treat — Australian Costco also offers some sweet sundaes. Some American Costco locations will serve up sundaes with a berry topping. But in Australia, you can choose between wildberry or chocolate syrups on top of the frozen treat.
Fortunately, your Costco membership will get you in to any of the store's locations worldwide. If you live in the United States but you find yourself traveling and you want to taste test other Costco food court options, you'll only need to show your card. (If you aren't traveling but still want to shake things up with your usual order, there are plenty of food court hacks you can test out.)