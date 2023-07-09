Australia's Costco Food Court Has Us Ready To Go Down Under

Costco food courts in America may be known for churros, pizza slices, and the hot dog combo, but international Costco locations have a variety of different menu items. Customers in Japan can order a bucket of fries and chicken nuggets, while Canadians can grab some poutine to-go. Meanwhile, in Australia, there are a few extra menu items that have captured the attention of Costco fans online.

In a Reddit post, the full Australian Costco menu is on display. Of course, that iconic hot dog and soda combo is available to order, as well as sweet cinnamon and sugar churros — though Australians also get the choice of caramel or chocolate dipping sauces. However, that's where the similarities to American Costco end.

American Costco members can grab a chicken bake: chicken, cheese, Caesar dressing, and bacon stuffed into a handheld food. Australia, however, has a few different chicken options. The Southern style chicken burger features lettuce, tomato, sauce, and cheese atop a battered and fried chicken patty. Customers can also order Korean chicken wings, paired with a Korean fried chicken sauce.