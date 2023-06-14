The Costco Food Court's New Mango Smoothie Is A Major Letdown

Costco's food court provides famished shoppers with many tasty items, some of which have reached icon status among members of the bulk warehouse chain. However, not all menu offerings can be winners, as illustrated by the bulk grocer's recent inclusion of a mango smoothie. As reported by Yahoo! Life, the smoothie was first sold in Australia before making its debut in Hawaii and Mexico. It eventually made its way to the West Coast of the U.S., with Costco members in Washington and California finding it in their local stores.

So far, the reception to the new smoothie has not been overly positive. According to a recent Reddit thread, shoppers are finding fault with the flavor. Many commenters describe the new menu item as having a "weird flavor," with one person comparing it to "overripe mushed up mangos." Another claimed that the "Taste was pretty awful," while a commenter who sampled the smoothie in Hawaii described the taste of the icy beverage as "rotten." These sentiments were shared by Costco members on Instagram, who are disappointed that the smoothie hasn't lived up to the reputation of other food court treats.