The Costco Food Court's New Mango Smoothie Is A Major Letdown
Costco's food court provides famished shoppers with many tasty items, some of which have reached icon status among members of the bulk warehouse chain. However, not all menu offerings can be winners, as illustrated by the bulk grocer's recent inclusion of a mango smoothie. As reported by Yahoo! Life, the smoothie was first sold in Australia before making its debut in Hawaii and Mexico. It eventually made its way to the West Coast of the U.S., with Costco members in Washington and California finding it in their local stores.
So far, the reception to the new smoothie has not been overly positive. According to a recent Reddit thread, shoppers are finding fault with the flavor. Many commenters describe the new menu item as having a "weird flavor," with one person comparing it to "overripe mushed up mangos." Another claimed that the "Taste was pretty awful," while a commenter who sampled the smoothie in Hawaii described the taste of the icy beverage as "rotten." These sentiments were shared by Costco members on Instagram, who are disappointed that the smoothie hasn't lived up to the reputation of other food court treats.
All-natural treat fails to live up to the hype
As explained in a post on the Costco Buys Instagram page, Costco's new mango smoothie features no preservatives, additives, or sweeteners. Instead, it's just four servings of mango that retails for $2.99, making it a wholesome and affordable treat. Despite its all-natural appeal, the flavor appears to be failing to win over shoppers, many of whom are put out that the new smoothie will be taking the place of the beloved berry version. Additionally, a number of people made comparisons to baby food when it comes to the flavor and aroma.
While one might speculate that the lack of sugar is to blame for the unpalatable taste of the smoothie, that might not be entirely accurate. One commenter who sampled the beverage stated that they enjoyed making fruit and vegetables smoothies at home, and that these concoctions did not feature any sweeteners either. Despite their flavor preferences, they still found Costco's version to be less than satisfactory, summing up their opinion by simply stating "yuck."