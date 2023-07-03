Over 76,000 Pounds Of Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Are Being Recalled Due To Spoilage

If you're a fan of frozen poultry corn dogs, you might want to check the package. On June 30, House of Raeford issued a recall of more than 76,000 pounds of its Foster Farms brand chicken corn dogs due to a chance of spoilage. More specifically, the item in question is the "Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite Sized Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor," according to the USDA.

The reason for the recall comes after consumers reportedly complained about the product seeming "off." The corn dogs had a questionable odor and unusual appearance; they apparently didn't taste how they normally do. Although no illnesses have been reported, the brand encourages consumers not to eat the product and instead return it to the store for a refund, per a press release. Any other Foster Farms products outside these specific chicken corn dogs are still safe to eat and should not be discarded.