Over 76,000 Pounds Of Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Are Being Recalled Due To Spoilage
If you're a fan of frozen poultry corn dogs, you might want to check the package. On June 30, House of Raeford issued a recall of more than 76,000 pounds of its Foster Farms brand chicken corn dogs due to a chance of spoilage. More specifically, the item in question is the "Foster Farms Mini Corn Dogs Bite Sized Franks Dipped in Batter Honey Crunchy Flavor," according to the USDA.
The reason for the recall comes after consumers reportedly complained about the product seeming "off." The corn dogs had a questionable odor and unusual appearance; they apparently didn't taste how they normally do. Although no illnesses have been reported, the brand encourages consumers not to eat the product and instead return it to the store for a refund, per a press release. Any other Foster Farms products outside these specific chicken corn dogs are still safe to eat and should not be discarded.
Foster Farms product recall information
The USDA reports that the specific chicken corn dogs involved in the recall were sold in 1.83-pound bags with the code "P- 9136" printed on the package. The corn dogs were produced on April 24, 2023 and have an expiration date of April 23, 2024. Anyone with concerns can reach out to Foster Farms' parent company, House of Raeford, by calling 910-282-7179 or emailing communications manager Dave Witter at dave.witter@houseofraeford.com.
This isn't the first time Foster Farms' products have had to be removed from store shelves. Food recalls are fairly common among frozen foods, and Foster Farms was subject to another recall back in October 2022 when 148,000 pounds of its frozen chicken patties were recalled due to potentially being contaminated with plastic. And in 2016, another Foster Farms product recall occurred when 220,000 pounds of the brand's frozen chicken nuggets were pulled from store shelves over potential plastic and rubber contamination.