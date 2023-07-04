The TikTok Hack For Effortlessly Separating Lettuce Leaves For Wraps

Sure, when you're craving a leafy lettuce wrap, you can grab a full head fresh from the farmer's market and cut it up with a kitchen knife. But making sure that every leaf stays intact for your wraps takes a lot of extra effort; while you could spend your precious time separating out each individual leaf, there's actually a much easier — and faster — way to get the perfect leaves you need.

As TikTok user Cook It Erica demonstrates, begin by smacking the lettuce on the counter and cutting the core out from the bottom. Then, place the head in a colander in the sink, turn on the water, and rustle those leaves around. The combination of running water and gentle movement will separate the leaves easily. This ensures that you have bigger, fuller leaves for breadless sandwiches, salads, and more, not to mention some extra time to prepare everything exactly to your liking.