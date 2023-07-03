The Volcanic Hack For Getting Your Grill As Hot As Possible This Summer

Summertime means it's officially barbecue season, and during the warmer months, you're probably giving your gas grill much more love than you would other parts of the year. Along with other differences between gas and charcoal grills, you've probably noticed that gas grills can only get so hot. As a result, you don't always get the perfect, golden-brown sear you're looking for.

Thankfully, there's a trick to turning up the heat (and keeping it up!) — and it starts with lava rocks, also known as hardened, crystallized lava. Yes, these rocks are safe, and they'll heat quickly and stay super hot, giving your meat the perfect golden appearance. Another perk of grilling with lava rocks is that they won't infuse flavor into your meat. While some people prefer to have charcoal-grilled meat, it's not for everyone, and lava rocks don't give off that same flavor.

Putting lava in your grill might sound dangerous, but it's not what it seems: Lava rocks are completely hardened and won't break apart when heated. Plus, they're readily available and can last a few months to a couple of years depending on how much use your grill gets — meaning you can get through an entire grilling season (or two) without ever having to replace them.