Why It's So Much Harder To Cook Burgers On A Charcoal Grill

Charcoal grills might be easier to work with if you're looking for something portable; it's not exactly simple to transport a large, flat-top grill. But that's pretty much where the ease ends. When loading a charcoal grill, it's up to you to arrange the coals, and that means you have to make sure they're arranged as symmetrically as possible in order for all of your burgers to be the same level of doneness. Irregular levels of heat when cooking will make it harder to time when a burger is actually done.

When burgers cook on a flat-top grill, the rendered fat remains with the patty, resulting in a juicy burger. However, charcoal grills have grates, which means as the burger cooks, those juices run off through the grates, and there is almost no way to save them. This can lead to the burger overcooking, leaving you with a hockey puck for a patty.

Sometimes, though, charcoal is your only option, meaning you need to work with what you have. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to ensure you end up with delicious, charcoal-grilled burgers.