Were S'mores Ritz Bits Discontinued?
Americans love nostalgic snacks. After all, who isn't a fan of something that can take you back to childhood or a simpler time in your life? From candy to savory bites to ice cream flavors, many companies are leaning into the nostalgia angle when coming up with new products. Some have even re-released old favorites, sparking flurries of social media excitement.
However, for every old-school product brands bring back, there are many more that are sorely missed.
One example of these is S'mores Ritz Bits. These sandwich crackers, filled half-and-half with chocolate and cream filling, were a Y2K favorite. The sweet and salty snack, beloved by many '90s and early 2000s kids, disappeared from store shelves in the mid-2010s. Despite a recent resurfacing and some internet pleading, this treat doesn't appear to be making a permanent comeback anytime soon. Were S'mores Ritz Bits discontinued, and why did they briefly return?
Discontinued, then a limited return
Unfortunately, Ritz announced in 2016 that its S'mores sandwich crackers had been discontinued. In response to a Tweet asking where the snack had gone, Ritz confirmed that the product had been discontinued. Further, when prodded for a reason why the snack was no longer being produced, Ritz did not provide a specific answer.
The Twitter thread sparked a flurry of replies asking to bring the flavor back. In the following years, a petition even surfaced in an attempt to convince the brand to re-release the snack. However, it only garnered 428 signatures, and despite the best efforts of some, the snack remained forgotten by many Americans, only to occasionally surface on nostalgic threads and remind '90s kids of something they missed.
However, on August 10, 2022, things took a turn. In honor of National S'mores Day, the brand announced on its Instagram page that they were bringing back the old favorite — but there was a catch. They only released 300 boxes, which they gave away via raffle. Despite a number of comments asking to bring them back permanently, Ritz has not made any mention of fulfilling this wish.
How to enjoy S'mores Ritz Bits today
Although this Ritz cracker flavor has been discontinued, there are a number of crafty ways to get your hands on this treat. While they are no longer sold in the United States, this flavor is still produced and sold in Canada. Thus, fans can still get their hands on boxes while visiting the country or, if they get lucky, by paying a premium on resale sites.
In addition, the internet is nothing if not creative, and copycat recipes have surfaced for the treat. One TikTok demonstrates how to recreate them using S'mores Goldfish Grahams, dark chocolate Oreo filling, and marshmallow fluff. While the author admitted the taste isn't quite the same, the recipe is still reminiscent of the original snack.
No one can predict if Nabisco will bring S'mores Ritz Bits back again, either in another limited quantity or permanently. However, that doesn't mean there aren't ways to enjoy this treat. With a little extra effort, those looking to recreate one of their childhood snacks can put together similar flavors or maybe even obtain a box from afar.