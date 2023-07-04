Were S'mores Ritz Bits Discontinued?

Americans love nostalgic snacks. After all, who isn't a fan of something that can take you back to childhood or a simpler time in your life? From candy to savory bites to ice cream flavors, many companies are leaning into the nostalgia angle when coming up with new products. Some have even re-released old favorites, sparking flurries of social media excitement.

However, for every old-school product brands bring back, there are many more that are sorely missed.

One example of these is S'mores Ritz Bits. These sandwich crackers, filled half-and-half with chocolate and cream filling, were a Y2K favorite. The sweet and salty snack, beloved by many '90s and early 2000s kids, disappeared from store shelves in the mid-2010s. Despite a recent resurfacing and some internet pleading, this treat doesn't appear to be making a permanent comeback anytime soon. Were S'mores Ritz Bits discontinued, and why did they briefly return?