Grillo's Is Suing A Whole Foods Brand For Stealing Its Family Recipe

A large part of the success of Grillo's Pickles is linked to the brand's proprietary pickle recipe, which is based on a 100-year-old recipe developed by the founder's grandfather. According to a recent press release, this formula is at the center of a lawsuit filed by Grillo's against Patriot Pickle, which produces pickles for a private label Whole Foods brand. As a former co-packer for the century-old business, Patriot Pickle worked closely with Grillo's for almost a decade. Now Grillo's claims that Patriot Pickle is using the same ingredients, recipes, and equipment to create the Whole Foods line.

The lawsuit alleges that Patriot Pickle broke numerous laws, including the Florida Uniform Trade Secrets Act (the suit was filed in the state of Florida) and the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Grillo's is also citing breach of contract based on claims that Patriot Pickle disclosed trade secrets. Surprisingly, this is the second time in the last year that Grillo's felt compelled to file suit against its former partner.