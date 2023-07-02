The Shellfish Chefs Say You Should Never Buy Frozen

As explained by the USDA, freezing food slows down enzyme activity that contributes to spoilage. In cold temperatures, bacteria and mold become dormant, which alleviates concerns related to food safety. Proper freezing also greatly reduces the risk of foodborne illness, which can cause significant gastrointestinal issues. Despite the practical benefits of freezing, it can have a less-than-desirable impact on the quality of your food, especially items with a high concentration of water, like mussels.

In this case, freezing contributes to the formation of ice crystals. When food is defrosted, these ice crystals will break down and leave major deficiencies in both the flavor and texture of food and mussels are no exception. Improperly frozen foods can also fall victim to freezer burn, which results from air exposure while an item is in cold storage. These dry spots are typically inedible, so they should be trimmed away before food can be eaten. Meanwhile, the experts at New York City's Fulton Fish Market recommend tossing freezer-burned shellfish rather than risk getting sick.

Purchasing mussels fresh will help you avoid those common quality issues associated with freezing. However, knowing what to look for when shopping for live bivalves is essential.