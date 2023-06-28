Kraft Is Rolling Out Brand-New Plant-Based Cheese In Time For July 4

Get ready to fire up the grill for this year's Independence Day celebration because The Kraft Heinz Not Company, a joint venture between Kraft Heinz and NotCo, is about to revolutionize the grilling game for vegans and health-conscious Americans nationwide (and, no, we're not talking about the delicious Kraft cheese-topped apple pie). With the launch of its new Kraft NotCheese Slices, you can now indulge in a sustainable alternative to traditional cheese singles.

According to the brand's press release, the slices' texture is creamy, and their dairy-like consistency makes them almost indistinguishable from their animal-based counterparts while ensuring they melt atop an American-style hamburger patty all the same. For individuals trying to make a transition, this could be the perfect opportunity to experiment, creating new, healthier habits without sacrificing flavor.

It's currently unclear which retailers will stock up on the NotCheese Slices, but the plant-based product is set to hit store shelves before July 4. Expect to see three flavors: provolone, cheddar, and American. Each is made from vegan-friendly ingredients like chickpea and coconut oil. For the health-conscious eaters out there, they're also free of artificial flavors and dyes (unlike regular Kraft cheese). With sustainability in mind, Kraft NotCheese Slices offer a convenient and guilt-free way to indulge in cheesy goodness during summertime gatherings.