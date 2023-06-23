Kraft Singles Apple Pie Review: A Savory, Sweet, And Perfect Union

The famed idiom goes, "as American as apple pie," but apples weren't originally native to the United States, and the apple pie far predates the nation's founding. Johnny "Appleseed" Chapman preached the fruit's gospel, and by World War II, when soldiers abroad were missing home, the apple pie became a heartwarming dessert synonymous with America. And what's more American than an apple pie? How about an American cheese that's hip to be square: Kraft Singles. Now, imagine a pairing of the two, one atop the other. Thanks to the fine folks at New York City's Little Pie Company and Kraft Heinz Company, such a treat now exists — The Kraft Singles Apple Pie.

Cheese on top, or even within the interior of an apple pie, is not exactly a new novelty. When British settlers arrived in New England, they brought with them the idea of adding cheddar to the fruit pie. This concoction has since quietly found fans — mostly in the Midwest — as well as head-scratching detractors. Ripe and ready just in time for America's 247th birthday on July 4, 2023, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is here for a limited time this summer.

Is this collaboration truly an all-American treat, or a trick on all our taste buds? We decided to stick a fork into the Kraft Singles Apple Pie to see what it's all about.