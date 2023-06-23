Kraft Singles Apple Pie Review: A Savory, Sweet, And Perfect Union
The famed idiom goes, "as American as apple pie," but apples weren't originally native to the United States, and the apple pie far predates the nation's founding. Johnny "Appleseed" Chapman preached the fruit's gospel, and by World War II, when soldiers abroad were missing home, the apple pie became a heartwarming dessert synonymous with America. And what's more American than an apple pie? How about an American cheese that's hip to be square: Kraft Singles. Now, imagine a pairing of the two, one atop the other. Thanks to the fine folks at New York City's Little Pie Company and Kraft Heinz Company, such a treat now exists — The Kraft Singles Apple Pie.
Cheese on top, or even within the interior of an apple pie, is not exactly a new novelty. When British settlers arrived in New England, they brought with them the idea of adding cheddar to the fruit pie. This concoction has since quietly found fans — mostly in the Midwest — as well as head-scratching detractors. Ripe and ready just in time for America's 247th birthday on July 4, 2023, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is here for a limited time this summer.
Is this collaboration truly an all-American treat, or a trick on all our taste buds? We decided to stick a fork into the Kraft Singles Apple Pie to see what it's all about.
What does Kraft Singles Apple Pie taste like?
It would be rather presumptuous to assume that the Kraft Singles Apple Pie just tastes like an apple pie with a slice of cheese on top, as the truth turns out to be so much more than just the marriage of the two. An initial waft of the warm pie gives off mixed signals, as it smells like cheesy apples. Don't get bogged down by the smell, though — this treat has much to reveal within its layers.
The crust is the right kind of flaky — soft, but crisp. While the American cheese coats the upper crust, it doesn't spoil its texture, and in fact, enhances its flavor. The interior is where the real surprises lie. Bits of cheese cover the ample chunks of apples, which will remind eaters of mac and cheese, hitting a new kind of sweet spot. It's quite the Kraft-y concoction.
What is Kraft Singles Apple Pie made of?
The Kraft Singles Apple Pie collaboration merges together the rich and fresh goodness of the Little Pie Company's dessert artistry, and the mainstay, all-American hominess of Kraft's ubiquitous American cheese Singles. The pies have a crust consisting of flour, butter, leaf lard, sugar salt, and egg, and the filling is made up of golden delicious apples (naturally), Kraft Singles American cheese (of course!), cinnamon, nutmeg, lemon juice, cornstarch, and sugar.
If bought directly from The Little Pie Company, it comes with a slice or two of American cheese, and the Goldbelly version includes two 12-ounce packages of Kraft Singles, with 16 slices per pack. The Singles ingredients include cheddar cheese (cultured milk, salt, enzymes), skim milk, milkfat, milk, milk protein concentrate, whey, calcium phosphate, sodium phosphate, and it contains less than 2% of modified food starch, salt, lactic acid, oleoresin paprika (color), natamycin (a natural mold inhibitor), enzymes, cheese culture, and annatto (color).
Each slice is 60 calories and has 4 grams of total fat, 2 grams of total carbohydrates, and 2 grams of sugar. It also has 4 grams of protein.
How and where to order Kraft Singles Apple Pie
Kraft Singles Apple Pie can be in your hands in one of two ways. If you live in New York or happen to be visiting, be sure to stop by the Little Pie Company's brick-and-mortar store, just west of Times Square at 424 West 43rd Street. An individual 5-inch pie from the store costs $10.95, and since it was made onsite, it's as fresh as possibly can be.
For those who can't make it to Manhattan's Theater District to fulfill your patriotic eating duties this summer, the Little Pie Company has partnered with Goldbelly to ship a two-pack anywhere within the domestic United States, including Alaska and Hawaii for $44.95 + shipping. It is shipped frozen with ice packs and should be placed in the fridge or freezer upon arrival.
How to cook and enjoy Kraft Singles Apple Pie
If you purchase a Kraft Singles Apple Pie directly from the Little Pie Company, the store can heat it up right then and there, with the cheese freshly melted. If you prefer to bake it in the comfort of your own home, the bakery will provide packaged slices of cheese so you can top the pie yourself.
The pies delivered by Goldbelly will last up to three days in the refrigerator or up to one month in the freezer. When you are ready to get things cooking, instructions are as simple as pie and can be found within the packaging as well as on Goldbelly's website.
If the pie is stored in the freezer, allow time for it to fully thaw and reach room temperature before baking. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, unwrap as many or as few Kraft Singles cheese slices as desired, place them on top of the pie, and heat for 20 minutes. American flag toothpicks are optional.
Final verdict
As a stand-alone apple pie, the Little Pie Company's version of it is a surefire hit. Add a slice of Kraft Singles on top, and now you've got something you didn't even realize was missing from your life. The Kraft Singles Apple Pie may sound odd to some people, but this American love child is a perfect union.
Sadly, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie won't be around forever and this national treasure will remain a privilege of the summer and not a right. In this case, eaters should not be hasty; instead, you should play Uncle Sam, point to a Kraft Singles Apple Pie, and say emphatically, "I want you!"