The Leafy Secret To Grilling Salmon While It's Still Frozen

Nothing is more frustrating than going to your kitchen to cook a dish you've been looking forward to making, only to discover that the meat was never taken out of the freezer. However, if you were planning on cooking salmon, there's no need to worry! Frozen salmon can be cooked without thawing and there are plenty of ways to do it, from pan-frying frozen salmon filets to wrapping them up in grape leaves and tossing them on the grill.

While pan-frying frozen salmon is a great option for a quick and simple meal, if you want to pack in the flavor, go with the grape leaves. The addition of the leaves helps keep the fillets moist and also prevents the fish from sticking to the grill while cooking. Grape leaves are edible and are often used in Mediterranean dishes for their salty, lemony flavor — perfect for salmon!

But where can you buy grape leaves? It's easier than you may think. You will find these delicious little fermented leaves being sold by the jar at Greek and Middle Eastern grocery stores, on Amazon, or at Walmart.