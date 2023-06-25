The Crucial Step To Follow When Pan-Frying Frozen Salmon

Frozen salmon can be a major convenience. It can easily be kept in the freezer until needed in a pinch, and in some geographic areas, it's the only salmon option. However, defrosting salmon correctly can be a pain, especially if you forget to place it in the refrigerator overnight and need to thaw it quickly. Remembering this step in advance can deter many from frozen salmon; if forgotten, some think it can delay — or ruin — a meal.

Contrary to popular belief, salmon doesn't need to be thawed before cooking. It can even be cooked on the stovetop from frozen. To make the best pan-fried frozen salmon, one crucial step is to rinse the salmon filets with cool water, then pat them dry. This method removes ice from the surface of the salmon, allowing it to brown correctly for fish filets that don't taste like they were cooked from frozen.