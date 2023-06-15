The Oven Preheat Element That Could Be Ruining Your Food

How often do you hear instructions starting with "preheat your oven?" You may have read it on the box of your frozen pizza or in a recipe to make some homemade macaroni and cheese. No matter where you hear it, it's a kitchen instruction as common as "wash your hands," "drain off water," or "wash the dishes."

Although the purpose of preheating your oven is to get the interior of the oven as warm as possible so your food isn't thawing out inside of a cold oven, have you ever wondered if it's actually all that important? Could this simple instruction — so commonplace that it's in almost every recipe — even be messing up your food? If you have an oven that has two heating elements, it actually might be.

Well, hold on: You may say that your home oven has two heating elements and everything you make turns out fine most of the time. What we're referring to are ovens that have one heating element on the top of the oven and one at the bottom. Both of these elements are installed in such a way that the oven's interior will reach the desired temperature faster, so how could something so convenient be messing up your food? The answer is that the top heating element may be doing its job a little too well, not only superheating the inside of the oven but also your food.