The Vinegar Hack That Will Keep Your Produce Mold-Free

Moldy fruit and vegetables are an unwelcome surprise in the kitchen, but there's an easy and convenient way to deter mold on produce. Applying vinegar to the exterior of produce can greatly decrease the rate of mold growth and keep fruit and veggies fresher for longer. Some people swear by giving their produce a rinse in a vinegar solution after buying, which removes bacteria and chemicals while simultaneously fighting mold.

To make your own anti-mold solution, take three parts of water and one part of white vinegar and mix them in a bowl. Submerge fruit and vegetables in the solution and leave them there for about ten minutes. You can also move the produce around in the liquid to ensure fruits or veggies are fully covered. After ten minutes, take the produce and drain it well, then rinse thoroughly. Leave the produce out until it fully air dries, then store it as you normally would (preferably in a breathable container). Keep in mind that your method for storing produce can also affect mold growth.