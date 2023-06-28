Turn Your Frozen Fruit Into Tasty 'Nice Cream' This Summer

In order to make ice cream you can have for breakfast, the first and most crucial ingredient to secure is frozen bananas. If you don't already have a few stored away in your freezer, you can either freeze bananas whole, or slice bananas into thick coins and freeze them on a parchment-lined baking sheet for a few hours before transferring to a resealable plastic bag.

Once you have one or two frozen bananas ready to go, depending on how much nice cream you're wanting to make, add the frozen slices and any other frozen fruit of your choice into a high-powdered blender or food processor. If you're using a food processor, opt for the blade attachment and blend your frozen fruit for a minute until finely chopped.

From here, in order to achieve just the right level of creaminess, add a small amount of your favorite milk (dairy or non-dairy) and blend the mixture for a full minute or two before spooning your nice cream into a sealable container or loaf pan to harden for a few hours. If you're using a standard blender, you may need to add that splash of milk at the beginning to get things moving efficiently. Beyond these basic instructions, however, there are plenty of ways to elevate your nice cream and assure a deliciously creamy treat each and every time.