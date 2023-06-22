How To Score An Official Kraft Singles-Topped Apple Pie This July 4
When it comes to Fourth of July celebrations, apple pie is a standard dessert offering thanks to its all-American connotations. That's why the Kraft Heinz Company is teaming up with New York City-based Little Pie Company this Independence Day to offer delicious single-serving pies topped with Kraft Singles cheese. Per an official statement shared by the Kraft Heinz Company with Daily Meal, pie lovers can indulge in this unique treat by visiting Little Pie Company in New York City. You can also place an order via Goldbelly, which is offering delivery of two 5-inch apple pies, two packages of Kraft Singles, and a recipe card with instructions on how to create a melty, cheesy dessert masterpiece.
As explained by the associate director of Kraft Singles, Kelsey Rice, "Melting cheese on top of apple pie is a tradition we see many of our fans enjoy."
And as claimed by Little Pie Company founder Arnold Wilkerson, "Simply good and ready to eat, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is sure to be a delight for all this Fourth of July." Fortunately, the special offer is available to pie enthusiasts all over the country, but only while supplies last.
How much does it cost?
The Kraft Single apple pie will be available for sale at Little Pie Company beginning June 22 for $10.95 per serving. Located in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District, the bakery offers a range of delicious pies and baked goods to discerning dessert lovers throughout the city. Little Pie Company also strives to use locally sourced ingredients for the highest quality desserts possible.
If you don't live in New York City, though, no worries. You can order your pie direct from Goldbelly, a meal-delivery service that can ship the treat across the country. Customers can get two single-serving pies plus Kraft cheese slices shipped directly to their door for $42 (plus shipping).
If you'd like more information, the Kraft Heinz Company encourages consumers to head to Instagram, where they can follow @LittlePieCompany and @KraftSingles. If you do take advantage of this delicious offer, the businesses involved also want you to share your delectable dessert by posting it online and tagging #KraftSinglesApplePie.
Who first paired cheese and apple pie?
The history of combining cheese and apple pie is quite curious. Like many popular recipes, the exact origin is a bit hard to pin down. It's believed the practice originated in 17th-century England and eventually made its way to the U.S. at some point during the 19th century. The tradition remains most common in New England and the Midwest, which most likely has something to do with the number of dairy producers in those regions.
Most recipes of this variety call for the apple pie to be topped with sharp cheddar, a cheese known for its tangy and bold flavor. However, many people choose to pair their pie with a milder cheese, which meshes beautifully with the sweet flavor of apples and the buttery pie crust. If you've never had the fortune to try this dessert and you now find yourself intrigued, this promotion provides the perfect opportunity to test it out during an iconic summer holiday.