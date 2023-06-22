How To Score An Official Kraft Singles-Topped Apple Pie This July 4

When it comes to Fourth of July celebrations, apple pie is a standard dessert offering thanks to its all-American connotations. That's why the Kraft Heinz Company is teaming up with New York City-based Little Pie Company this Independence Day to offer delicious single-serving pies topped with Kraft Singles cheese. Per an official statement shared by the Kraft Heinz Company with Daily Meal, pie lovers can indulge in this unique treat by visiting Little Pie Company in New York City. You can also place an order via Goldbelly, which is offering delivery of two 5-inch apple pies, two packages of Kraft Singles, and a recipe card with instructions on how to create a melty, cheesy dessert masterpiece.

As explained by the associate director of Kraft Singles, Kelsey Rice, "Melting cheese on top of apple pie is a tradition we see many of our fans enjoy."

And as claimed by Little Pie Company founder Arnold Wilkerson, "Simply good and ready to eat, the Kraft Singles Apple Pie is sure to be a delight for all this Fourth of July." Fortunately, the special offer is available to pie enthusiasts all over the country, but only while supplies last.