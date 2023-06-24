20 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Shopping At Kroger

The first Kroger opened in 1883 in Cincinnati, Ohio. That first store was the result of Barney Kroger's investment of $372 — his life savings. In the years that followed, the company grew and expanded. Today, the Kroger Company operates around 2,800 different grocery stores — about 1,300 of which are under the Kroger name itself. If you live in one of the approximately 20 states with a Kroger, it may be your favorite grocery store to shop at. On the other hand, you may have only just heard of the chain after moving to a new area.

Regardless of why or how long you've been shopping at Kroger, it's important to understand how the store operates. Failure to do so may cause you to make common Kroger shopping errors, like spending more money than you should, missing out on trying new products, and more. Fortunately, we've compiled a list of several of these usual mistakes, in order to help you have the best possible Kroger shopping experience.