Aldi's Pretzel Bite Trays Are A Fan Favorite — If You Can Find Them

While we love a good limited-edition item — like any of the pumpkin spice-flavored items released during the fall — the one caveat of these products is also their biggest draw. They're only available for a limited time. While this is the main drawback, it's also what keeps us coming back for more.

Grocery chains like Aldi aren't strangers to this idea. After all, stores are only so big, and you can't keep everything in stock forever. One such item in its limited-edition market Aldi is famous for carrying is its beloved pretzel bite trays, Park Street Deli pretzel bites. Sold in the refrigerated section, these trays of fluffy pretzels come in two different flavors, savory or sweet. Each tray comes complete with special dipping sauces and retails for around $7.99, but prices may vary based on location.

Both trays of pretzel bites are 18.5 ounces and can serve roughly five people. The savory option features salted pretzel bites and is accompanied by spicy mustard and cheese sauces, while the sweet option boasts decadent dulce de leche and cinnamon sauces. Heat these any way you like, although the oven or microwave are the recommended options. Within minutes, these trays become the perfect thing to bring to a party, but the caveat remains. To enjoy these pretzel bites, you have to find them first.