Aldi's Pretzel Bite Trays Are A Fan Favorite — If You Can Find Them
While we love a good limited-edition item — like any of the pumpkin spice-flavored items released during the fall — the one caveat of these products is also their biggest draw. They're only available for a limited time. While this is the main drawback, it's also what keeps us coming back for more.
Grocery chains like Aldi aren't strangers to this idea. After all, stores are only so big, and you can't keep everything in stock forever. One such item in its limited-edition market Aldi is famous for carrying is its beloved pretzel bite trays, Park Street Deli pretzel bites. Sold in the refrigerated section, these trays of fluffy pretzels come in two different flavors, savory or sweet. Each tray comes complete with special dipping sauces and retails for around $7.99, but prices may vary based on location.
Both trays of pretzel bites are 18.5 ounces and can serve roughly five people. The savory option features salted pretzel bites and is accompanied by spicy mustard and cheese sauces, while the sweet option boasts decadent dulce de leche and cinnamon sauces. Heat these any way you like, although the oven or microwave are the recommended options. Within minutes, these trays become the perfect thing to bring to a party, but the caveat remains. To enjoy these pretzel bites, you have to find them first.
Why Aldi's pretzel bite trays are a limited-time find
Aldi pays homage to its German heritage by ensuring it has no shortage of German-inspired products. For example, you can find spaetzle, strudel, and, of course, those addictive pretzel trays on the grocer's shelves. But, unlike most of the chain's other German fare, these pretzels don't stick around for long. Why? They are marked as an Aldi Find item.
If you're not familiar with the term, Aldi Finds refers to limited-edition items sold in rotation by the store. This means they are available for a short time and often sell out fast. And, once they're gone, they are not usually restocked. Since these items tend to sell quickly, you should check out your local Aldi to see its product availability. You can also keep up with what new Aldi Finds are coming each week through the Aldi website.
Even if a product does sell out before you arrive, it's not uncommon for Aldi Finds to reappear, so don't get discouraged if you can't find the pretzels the first time around. To all the pretzel lovers out there: Be on your toes, as you won't know if these beloved trays are going to be available until a week prior.
Customer reactions to Aldi's pretzel trays
If you're not convinced about the hype surrounding Aldi's Park Street Deli pretzel bites, some customers are already speaking out about it online. One user on TikTok professed their love for the product and said the dulce de leche spread from the sweet tray is a personal favorite. The TikTok creator also confirmed that the spicy mustard sauce is indeed authentically spicy, so heat lovers rejoice! Users in the comments expressed their jealousy, with some saying they've been waiting for this product to hit their local Aldis for a while. Others took time debating which tray was their favorite.
A blogger on Aldi Reviewer was impressed by the fair offering of the dip-per-pretzel ratio found with the Park Street Deli trays. The reviewer also claimed they still had some leftover sauce after all the pretzels were gone. Also, like many of the commenters on social media, they struggled to define which tray took the top spot. If you need further convincing, these are just a few reasons to keep your eye on the Aldi Finds list. Happy hunting!