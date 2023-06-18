The Egg Carton Hack That Makes Lighting A Charcoal Grill A Breeze

If you want that smoky charred finish on grilled meats, hamburgers, and vegetables, there are few better cooking methods than charcoal grills. While they're lower maintenance than gas grills, the one challenge that is hard for many to overlook is how long it takes to preheat them. Luckily, with a common household item you can have a charcoal grill going in no time at all.

The key to working with a charcoal grill is to get your charcoals well-lit before you try to cook anything. Most people do this using a device known as a chimney starter. If you ever forget yours — or just don't want to make the investment — an easy alternative is an empty egg carton.

Just fill in the egg holders with charcoal briquettes and place the carton inside of a clean grill with all of the dampers open. Stack a few more coals on top and around the carton, and light it from all four corners. The charcoal inside the carton will be lit by the burning carton — and continue to serve as fuel for the rest of the briquettes to quickly ignite your entire grill.