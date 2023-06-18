The Egg Carton Hack That Makes Lighting A Charcoal Grill A Breeze
If you want that smoky charred finish on grilled meats, hamburgers, and vegetables, there are few better cooking methods than charcoal grills. While they're lower maintenance than gas grills, the one challenge that is hard for many to overlook is how long it takes to preheat them. Luckily, with a common household item you can have a charcoal grill going in no time at all.
The key to working with a charcoal grill is to get your charcoals well-lit before you try to cook anything. Most people do this using a device known as a chimney starter. If you ever forget yours — or just don't want to make the investment — an easy alternative is an empty egg carton.
Just fill in the egg holders with charcoal briquettes and place the carton inside of a clean grill with all of the dampers open. Stack a few more coals on top and around the carton, and light it from all four corners. The charcoal inside the carton will be lit by the burning carton — and continue to serve as fuel for the rest of the briquettes to quickly ignite your entire grill.
Other things that might be causing problems
If this doesn't work for you, it can help to add another egg carton or some crumpled-up newspaper. If that still isn't cutting it though, you may have other problems that need to be addressed.
It's important to start with a clean grill that is free of any ashes before you get started. That ash can get in the way of the airflow coming into your grill and limit the amount of oxygen available for its flames. Cleaning it regularly will also help keep your grill in better shape.
The type of charcoal that you're using is also important. Most of the time, a higher quality charcoal will light faster and stay lit longer than a cheaper option. Older charcoal that's been sitting around for some time won't light as well either. If your charcoal has gotten damp due to storage in a humid environment or exposure to rainwater, it will be far more challenging for it to light.
Which charcoal is right for you?
Another problem with lighting your charcoal grill might have to do with the kind of charcoal that you're using. The two main styles of charcoal are lump and briquette.
If you're most interested in that signature smoky flavor that comes from charcoal grilling, then you'll likely want lump charcoal. Lump charcoal is a less processed variety and often comes from a single style of wood, such as hardwoods. It also isn't completely carbonized which means that elements of that wood are still present in the charcoal. While this may send off sparks or some smoke, it will also contribute a unique flavor to your food. The main drawback is that it takes even longer for lump charcoal to light.
Briquettes on the other hand will light much more easily. They're made by processing wood scraps like sawdust with a binding agent down into a small condensed shape. They're also often paired with other chemical agents that might help them stay lit better than lump charcoal — but may contribute odd flavors to your food.