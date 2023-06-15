Vita Coco And Captain Morgan Are Launching A Summer Concert Series

Two of the best summer traditions — drinking tropical drinks and enjoying live music — are coming together in an epic celebration launched by Vita Coco and Captain Morgan. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, the brands are launching "The Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour," featuring three unique concert experiences.

The tour will consist of three concerts in three towns, each featuring a different performer. Shenseea will perform in Jamaica, Queens, New York, on June 28; Myke Towers in San Juan Mountains, Colorado, on August 4; and Sean Paul in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, on September 14. (These concerts are only available to guests aged 21 years or older, as you already might have guessed.)

All three shows will be focused on bringing the tropics to the U.S. with the combination of the ready-to-drink Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan canned cocktail and the all-stars of your summer playlist. Vita Coco and Captain Morgan promise "delicious drinks, swag, and unforgettable fun" for all who attend, per their joint press release.