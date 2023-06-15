Vita Coco And Captain Morgan Are Launching A Summer Concert Series
Two of the best summer traditions — drinking tropical drinks and enjoying live music — are coming together in an epic celebration launched by Vita Coco and Captain Morgan. According to a press release shared with Daily Meal, the brands are launching "The Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan Tropical Takeover Tour," featuring three unique concert experiences.
The tour will consist of three concerts in three towns, each featuring a different performer. Shenseea will perform in Jamaica, Queens, New York, on June 28; Myke Towers in San Juan Mountains, Colorado, on August 4; and Sean Paul in Jamaica Plains, Massachusetts, on September 14. (These concerts are only available to guests aged 21 years or older, as you already might have guessed.)
All three shows will be focused on bringing the tropics to the U.S. with the combination of the ready-to-drink Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan canned cocktail and the all-stars of your summer playlist. Vita Coco and Captain Morgan promise "delicious drinks, swag, and unforgettable fun" for all who attend, per their joint press release.
Tropical experiences in less than tropical locales
Vita Coco has seemingly been a pretty ubiquitous coconut milk brand ever since it hit shelves, so that, paired with the flavor-profile synchronicity of Captain Morgan's coconut rum, doesn't make their current collaboration too much of a head-scratcher. The brands first partnered earlier this year to launch a canned cocktail, Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan. By all appearances, their summer concert series is a second wave in this partnership.
Artists featured in the concert series expressed their excitement over the multi-city event, many of whom expressed that their inclusion in the lineup had a deeper meaning when it came to representation and identity. "As a boricua, it's important for me to share the culture of my island with places I have never been to," rapper Myke Towers relayed in a statement featured in the press release. He went on to analogize Captain Morgan's rum to his own connection with his culture, stating that like the spiced liquor, "in Puerto Rico we add our own flavor and spice to everything we do." Jamaican hip-hop artist Sean Paul expressed similar sentiments, urging his fans to "come [and] see me perform to experience the Caribbean for yourself."
For those who can't attend any of the three concerts, Vita Coco and Captain Morgan are also offering tropi-KITS, which will consist of "everything you need to level up your summer," including special items from one of the three artists.